Founded by Simon and Amanda Mann in March 2022 after arranging a ‘successful’ charity motorbike ride for the Get Beau to Sloan campaign, the Route 62 bikers are now planning another charity event for the Leeds-based children's charity, Little Hiccups.

The charity motorbike ride will take place on Saturday, March 18, with the bikers setting off from the Route 62 cafe on Huddersfield Road, Liversedge, at 9am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bikers will then make their way towards the Trackers Cafe in Bridlington, making pit stops at Strawberry Fields Cafe in York and Seaways Cafe in Driffield, before heading towards the finish line at Low Moor, Bradford.

The Route 62 bikers.

In total the bikers will cover a distance of nearly 200 miles during the seven hour round-trip.

Talking about the group's up-coming charity event, Amanda said: “It's quite a stretch but we have got it well planned out this time, to keep the bikers as safe as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The bikers are looking forward to the bike ride but we just have to keep our fingers crossed for good weather. A year ago when we did Beau’s it was beautiful weather.

“We decided to raise the funds this time for Little Hiccups because one of our members knows a family who have been involved with the charity and he thought this would be a nice way for us to help.

“We are hoping to raise as much as we can and I hope it helps them carry on the good work that they are doing.

“We would love for people to come out, support and cheer the bikers on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thank you to everyone involved, we are looking forward to a great day.”

With both online and cash donations the charity motorbike ride has currently raised over £2,200 for Little Hiccups - a charity who help children with additional needs and disabilities.

To donate towards the fundraiser, visit https://donate.giveasyoulive.com/fundraising/route-62-bikers

For more information about Little Hiccups, visit https://www.littlehiccups.co.uk/about-us/

Advertisement Hide Ad