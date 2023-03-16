A wide range of projects has been agreed by cabinet members, boosting learning environments for thousands of pupils and staff and supporting the council’s work in tackling the climate emergency.

The works will include new roofs, new electrical equipment, better kitchen facilities, heating and lighting systems and improvements to access for children with additional needs.

Around 25 schools will benefit from the upgrades, most of which will be completed in school holiday periods to avoid disruption to children, families and staff.

Coun Carole Pattison, cabinet member for learning, aspiration and communities.

Coun Carole Pattison, cabinet member for learning, aspiration and communities, said: “Our children deserve the very best, so we are delighted to approve these large-scale improvement works throughout Kirklees.

“We are not just investing in buildings and infrastructure, we are supporting our learners to have the best start in life and achieve excellent outcomes.

“Creating high-quality environments is part of our long-term vision for learning, which is called Our Kirklees Futures and is a partnership between the whole education sector in Kirklees.

“We want our settings to be sustainable for the future and to actively promote an understanding of climate change.”

Coun Paul Davies. (Image: Heather Magner)

Coun Paul Davies, cabinet member for corporate, said: “The schemes we have agreed will ensure energy efficient materials replace older roofs, boilers, heating and electrical systems.

“They will bring welcome savings for our schools, in terms of both energy and money, and will mean our schools are even more welcoming and inclusive.

“Schools are at the centre of their communities, delivering essential educational, health and well-being activities for children, parents and the wider community.

“By investing to make their facilities cleaner and greener, we can have a major, positive impact for many years to come.”

Schools with the biggest projects include Warwick Road Primary in Batley, Battyeford CE (VC) Primary in Mirfield, Whitechapel Primary in Cleckheaton and Westborough High School in Dewsbury.

