One proposal the council’s household support package would see is the award-winning affordable food service, The Bread and Butter Thing, double in size across Kirklees.

The Bread and Butter Thing currently has four Kirklees hubs in total, including two in North Kirklees - these are located at Chickenley Community Centre and Howden Clough Community Centre.

A third North Kirklees hub is also due to launch at Dewsbury Moor in the coming months.

The hubs have been a huge success, with the demand exceeding the number of families that can be supported each week.

The hubs have been a huge success and if this proposal is approved by Kirklees Council’s cabinet, five additional hubs will be funded for one year, after which each hub will become self-sustaining.

Coun Paul Davies, cabinet member for corporate services, said: “The Bread and Butter Thing is a unique service and I’m extremely pleased that we are looking to grow the offer in Kirklees.

“Not only does it provide affordable, nutritious food, it also offers customers wrap-around support to help them with money, health, and debt advice.

“These hubs are in the heart of our communities and there is a sense of pride from the customers, the volunteers, and all the staff who make this service so special.

TBBT has launched its second hub in North Kirklees at the Howden Clough Community Centre in September.

“I encourage my colleagues to approve this proposal so that more of our communities can benefit from this excellent offer.”

Kirklees Council will also decide next week how the £3.7million cost of living support fund from the Government will be used to support Kirklees residents.

Additionally, the council will decide if the funding from the Household Support Fund should be used for all families entitled to free school meals. If so, families will receive a one-off cost of living payment of £50 per child.

Families could expect to receive this money before Christmas and it would cost in the region of £925,000.

Members can access three bags of food worth around £35 for just £7.50.

This will help families who are experiencing extreme financial difficulties in Kirklees.

The remaining funding will help support vulnerable people with payments and grants such as providing vouchers for food, clothing, and utilities.

Residents who are facing financial hardship can apply for this funding through the council's Local Welfare Provision Team.