The initial programme of work will see £1.5m of investment in Heckmondwike as part of the Heckmondwike Blueprint, which will guide investment in the town over the next 10 to 15 years.

This consultation will help shape the final blueprint plans, and will also help the council determine which projects should be delivered first using the available funding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Heckmondwike Blueprint is based on several key principles: celebrating community and inclusivity, creating a vibrant and active town with strong connectivity for everyone, and creating a sustainable and healthy town with good access to parks and green spaces.

Heckmondwike town centre.

The plans were formed based on previous consultation which began in 2021.

The blueprint aims to provide Heckmondwike with a stronger sense of place, by providing and celebrating cultural assets, as well as through community events and markets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council will also aim to provide community facilities which are engaging for all ages.

Improved connectivity and legibility throughout the town would support safe and attractive pedestrian and cycle routes. This would help more people travelling in and around Heckmondwike to stay active and healthy, as well as supporting the council’s green agenda.

Councillor Graham Turner, cabinet member for growth and regeneration.

Enhanced natural assets, and the creation of new green spaces and pocket parks, would also support the wellbeing and health of residents and the town’s sustainability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The public will be asked to consult on a number of projects which support these principles, and their feedback will help shape the future of the town.

Councillor Graham Turner, cabinet member for growth and regeneration, said: “It’s a very exciting time for Heckmondwike, and for all the towns we’re investing in through our blueprint plans across Kirklees.

“The blueprint is about preserving Heckmondwike’s past while looking to the future – finding ways to celebrate its culture and heritage, whilst also developing a more vibrant and varied town centre that will work for decades to come.

“Our plans have already been shaped by the views of local residents, and we want to keep that engagement going every step of the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want everyone who lives in, works in or visits Heckmondwike to have their say on these plans, because it’s an opportunity to shape changes in the town centre over the next decade and beyond.”

The consultation will be open between Friday, May 19 and Monday, June 19, and anyone who lives in, works in or visits Heckmondwike can give their feedback online or in person.

Several consultation events will be held over the next month at various times and locations around Heckmondwike, including:

Saturday, May 20 from 9am to midday at Heckmondwike Farmer’s Market

Thursday, May 25 from midday to 2pm at The Pavilion

Thursday, June 8 from 2pm to 4pm

Thursday, June 13 from 6pm to 8pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad