Energy bills: £32 million investment set to cut renters’ energy bills and carbon emissions across West Yorkshire

Energy saving measures such as external wall insulation and double glazing will be installed in homes which are currently rented through housing associations across West Yorkshire.

West Yorkshire’s Combined Authority has secured £14.7 million from the Government’s Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund, to put towards the scheme, with the rest of the funding coming from nine social housing providers based in West Yorkshire.

This is the second investment secured by the Combined Authority from the specialist government fund and aims to help ease the cost of living crisis.

The Combined Authority has secured £14.7 million from the Government’s Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund to put towards energy saving measures for West Yorkshire renters. Photo: Getty Images.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “Improving energy efficiency in homes will not only help our region lower its carbon emissions, but it will also enable people to save money on their ever-increasing bills, tackle fuel poverty and create new skilled jobs.”

