The food bank, which is part of Fusion Housing, provides food, toiletries and cleaning products to those in need across North Kirklees.

However, the demand for the food bank has risen by 49 per cent in the past few months and it fears that due to the rising cost of living, the need for the service will continue to increase.

Therefore the team is reaching out for support from the community to enable it to continue to deliver the service to people in need.

Hannah Wilson, food bank assistant, said: “There has been a 49 per cent increase in demand for our food bank and August in particular has been a very busy month.

“We helped 598 people last month - this is equivalent to 12,528 meals.

“We have seen a drop in donations recently and these are essential to our service, which is why we have been reaching out for support.”

A standard food pack includes enough food for an individual to eat for up to seven days. It includes fresh and no perishable foods that provide a nutritionally balanced diet and can be tailored to individual needs.

Fusion Foodbank in Dewsbury.

To continue to deliver these packs, the food bank urgently need items such as: tinned food, long life milk, dried pasta, cooking sauces, cereal, fruit and veg, soup, dried rice, tea, coffee and sugar.

The food bank, which is based on Wakefield Road, is also trying to raise £2,000 to help provide food, toiletries and cleaning products across North Kirklees.

To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/fusionfoodbank?utm_term=WwzvWz7eX