Kirklees Active Leisure (KAL) will be temporarily closing some of its facilities due to financial difficulties. KAL has said it’s too early to say which of the 12 centres it manages will be affected, with more information to be revealed in the next few weeks.

Soaring energy prices during the current economic crisis were blamed for KAL’s money troubles, particularly when it comes to the heating of swimming pools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of the public have taken to Facebook to share their thoughts on the threat to their local leisure centres.

One leisure centre that is under threat is Spen Valley Leisure Centre on Bradford Road, Liversedge.

Christine Landon was shocked by the lack of public consultation. She said: “It’s a scandal…everybody’s quality of life…squashed without any discussion, any ideas of trying to save it from open discussion with people and alternatives. Shocking.”

Another commenter, Jackie Knapton raised a question about the continuation of services. She said: “So I’m guessing us with an annual membership who only use for swimming and swim classes will be entitled to a refund if this happens?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Naheem Latif brought up sustainable methods of energy generation saying: “You would of thought that these new multi million pound buildings would have solar panels.”

Arran Crabtree also commented on the topic of sustainability and said: “Let’s have a look at these old heating systems and see how we make them more efficient.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council have also come under fire in regards to their overspend. Tanveer Ahmed Chattah said: “Incompetent 34 million overspend on what and where and the 5 per cent rise in council tax is coming again any words from the leader.”

However, Wendy McDaid, who runs her own swimming school, sympathised with the difficulties that come with running a pool. She said: “I have my own private pool where I run swimming lessons from, it’s heated to 32 – the requirements for pre-school and babies. Mine’s only seven metres by three metres…the energy has doubled so god knows how the full size pools can survive.”

Advertisement Hide Ad