News you can trust since 1858
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Combined Authority announces £1million funding towards safer streets in West Yorkshire

West Yorkshire Combined Authority has announced that £1million in additional funding will be distributed throughout the region to reduce crime and increase safety.
By Kara McKune
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 15:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The funding will be used on a range of projects over the next year and a half to tackle anti-social behaviour, violence against women and girls (VAWG) and neighbourhood crime.

Projects include bystander training to improve the safety of women and girls, days of action and new technology targeting anti-social behaviour, such as the inappropriate use of off-road bikes as well as increased CCTV and target hardening.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “We’re working together to create a safer, fairer region.

Most Popular
The new funding will be used on a range of projects throughout Calderdale, Kirklees and Wakefield over the next year.The new funding will be used on a range of projects throughout Calderdale, Kirklees and Wakefield over the next year.
The new funding will be used on a range of projects throughout Calderdale, Kirklees and Wakefield over the next year.

“This investment supports a range of projects that will make a real difference in our communities.

“This includes public priorities such as the safety of women and girls, tackling anti-social behaviour and neighbourhood crime.”

Read More
Plans to extend Public Space Protection Orders to tackle anti-social behaviour

The money has been secured from the Safer Streets Fund, run by the Home Office, following a successful proposal which was submitted by Mayor Brabin, alongside West Yorkshire Police as well as Bradford, Calderdale, Kirklees, Leeds and Wakefield councils.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Assistant Chief Constable, Ed Chesters, of West Yorkshire Police, said: “This significant injection of funding will benefit a wide range of projects intended to make our streets and communities safer.

“At a time when financing for such groups remains tight, we whole-heartedly support initiatives which deliver diversionary activities for young people and provide them with new opportunities and challenges.”