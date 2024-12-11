Citizens Advice: How to stay on top of your finances

If you've built up debt, please don't ignore bills or letters, and remember that there is support out there for you. Photo: StockAdobe

​​I’ve really struggled with my money this year, and have already spent too much on Christmas. I also recently got caught out by a free trial on an app that rolled into a paid subscription. Even without this though, it feels like every month I end up in my overdraft. How can I keep track of my spending better?

By Kirklees Citizens Advice & Law Centre chief executive Nick Whittingham:

Lots of people will be feeling this way right now, and it can be difficult to stay on top of things like online subscriptions. But there are steps you can take to be more in control of your money.

Firstly, draw up a budget. Remember to include all of your general spending, and any other bills you have to pay. Be realistic about what you’ll need for essentials like food and travel. If your income fluctuates, use bank statements, benefit award letters and Universal Credit journals to plan your budget each month.

If you need help to afford essentials like bills and food, see what cost of living support is available on the Citizens Advice website http://www.citizensadvice.org.uk

Your bank should be able to tell you what regular payments you have. If you find subscriptions you don’t want, contact the company in question to cancel them. In future, before signing up to anything, make sure you know what you’ll get, for how long and what it’ll cost. If you do use any free trials, set a reminder a week before the free period ends so you’ve time to cancel it if you want to. Keep evidence of any subscription cancellations in case you need it in the future.

If you’ve been relying on your overdraft lots this year, or turned to credit cards or Buy-Now-Pay-Later, it’s understandable if this worries you. Always prioritise paying your rent, mortgage, plus energy bills and Council Tax first though, because not paying these has the most serious consequences. If you’re having trouble managing your debts and paying bills, contact Citizens Advice for support.

If you’ve built up debt, please don’t ignore bills or letters, and remember that there is support out there for you. Speak to the organisation you owe money to, as they may let you pay smaller amounts. KCALC can help with any debt related issue, and you can get in touch with us below.

Our website has an income checker http://www.citizensadvice.org.uk/debt-and-money here you can see if you’re getting all you’re entitled to, such as benefits or government grants.

Everyone’s circumstances are different, particularly when it comes to managing personal finances.

You can find out more about your rights via the Citizens Advice consumer advice pages or by contacting our Consumer Helpline on 0808 223 1133 (Freephone) if you need more help.

If you would like to speak to Kirklees Citizens Advice and Law Centre, you can call us on 0808 278 7896 (Freephone) Monday to Friday, 9-1, visit us at our Contact Centre in Dewsbury on Mondays and Tuesdays 09:30-3, or get in touch online via our online form, where we help thousands of people each year. You may be coming to us for the first time, but we can help with issues such as housing, employment, asylum, debt, benefits, energy and more. See our website at http://www.kcalc.org.uk for more information.