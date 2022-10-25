News you can trust since 1858
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Cheapest fuel prices in Dewsbury: where are the least expensive places to get petrol and diesel near me?

Here are five of the cheapest places to buy petrol and diesel within a five-mile radius of Dewsbury, as of Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

By Jessica Barton
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Due to the current cost of living crisis, households across the district have been feeling the pinch, with increasing prices affecting energy, groceries and fuel.

With the average cost of unleaded petrol costing 162.8p per litre and diesel costing an average of 182.9p, we have compiled a list of the cheapest places to purchase fuel - to help your money stretch further.

Here are the five cheapest petrol prices, as well as the five cheapest diesel prices within five miles of Dewsbury as of Tuesday October 25, 2022 - according to petrolprices.com.

The average cost of unleaded petrol is currently 162.8p per litre.

Most Popular

Please note that the prices featured in this list were correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Petrol

Shell (Savile Town Service Station), Savile Road, Savile Town, Dewsbury - 158.9p per litre

Sainsbury’s White Rose, Dewsbury Road, Morley, Leeds - 158.9p per litre

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Sainsbury’s Dewsbury Automat, Railway Street, Dewsbury - 159.9p per litre

BP (Dewsbury Service Station), Savile Road, Savile Town, Dewsbury - 159.9p per litre

Esso Dewsbury (Dewsbury Express), Wakefield Road, Dewsbury - 159.9p per litre

Diesel

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Sainsbury’s White Rose, Dewsbury Road, Morley, Leeds - 180.9p per litre

Sainsbury’s Dewsbury Automat, Railway Street, Dewsbury - 181.9p per litre

ASDA Dewsbury Automat, Mill Street, Dewsbury - 182.7p per litre

ASDA Morley, Howley Park Road, Morley, Leeds - 182.7p per litre

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Tesco Cleckheaton, Northgate, Cleckheaton - 182.9p per litre

Read More
Autumn in pictures: 13 pictures from parks across Dewsbury, Batley and Halifax t...
DewsburyService stationLeeds