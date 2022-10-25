Cheapest fuel prices in Dewsbury: where are the least expensive places to get petrol and diesel near me?
Here are five of the cheapest places to buy petrol and diesel within a five-mile radius of Dewsbury, as of Tuesday, October 25, 2022.
Due to the current cost of living crisis, households across the district have been feeling the pinch, with increasing prices affecting energy, groceries and fuel.
With the average cost of unleaded petrol costing 162.8p per litre and diesel costing an average of 182.9p, we have compiled a list of the cheapest places to purchase fuel - to help your money stretch further.
Here are the five cheapest petrol prices, as well as the five cheapest diesel prices within five miles of Dewsbury as of Tuesday October 25, 2022 - according to petrolprices.com.
Please note that the prices featured in this list were correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.
Petrol
Shell (Savile Town Service Station), Savile Road, Savile Town, Dewsbury - 158.9p per litre
Sainsbury’s White Rose, Dewsbury Road, Morley, Leeds - 158.9p per litre
Sainsbury’s Dewsbury Automat, Railway Street, Dewsbury - 159.9p per litre
BP (Dewsbury Service Station), Savile Road, Savile Town, Dewsbury - 159.9p per litre
Esso Dewsbury (Dewsbury Express), Wakefield Road, Dewsbury - 159.9p per litre
Diesel
Sainsbury’s White Rose, Dewsbury Road, Morley, Leeds - 180.9p per litre
Sainsbury’s Dewsbury Automat, Railway Street, Dewsbury - 181.9p per litre
ASDA Dewsbury Automat, Mill Street, Dewsbury - 182.7p per litre
ASDA Morley, Howley Park Road, Morley, Leeds - 182.7p per litre
Tesco Cleckheaton, Northgate, Cleckheaton - 182.9p per litre