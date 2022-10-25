Due to the current cost of living crisis, households across the district have been feeling the pinch, with increasing prices affecting energy, groceries and fuel.

With the average cost of unleaded petrol costing 162.8p per litre and diesel costing an average of 182.9p, we have compiled a list of the cheapest places to purchase fuel - to help your money stretch further.

Here are the five cheapest petrol prices, as well as the five cheapest diesel prices within five miles of Dewsbury as of Tuesday October 25, 2022 - according to petrolprices.com.

The average cost of unleaded petrol is currently 162.8p per litre.

Please note that the prices featured in this list were correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Petrol

Shell (Savile Town Service Station), Savile Road, Savile Town, Dewsbury - 158.9p per litre

Sainsbury’s White Rose, Dewsbury Road, Morley, Leeds - 158.9p per litre

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sainsbury’s Dewsbury Automat, Railway Street, Dewsbury - 159.9p per litre

BP (Dewsbury Service Station), Savile Road, Savile Town, Dewsbury - 159.9p per litre

Esso Dewsbury (Dewsbury Express), Wakefield Road, Dewsbury - 159.9p per litre

Diesel

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sainsbury’s White Rose, Dewsbury Road, Morley, Leeds - 180.9p per litre

Sainsbury’s Dewsbury Automat, Railway Street, Dewsbury - 181.9p per litre

ASDA Dewsbury Automat, Mill Street, Dewsbury - 182.7p per litre

ASDA Morley, Howley Park Road, Morley, Leeds - 182.7p per litre

Advertisement Hide Ad