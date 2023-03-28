The fundraising event - which will take place on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 - will see some amazing formal dresses for sale between £10 and £15 - some of them still with tags on.

The theatre company has organised the sale to help them downsize their wardrobe before moving to a new premises whilst also raising funds for their up-coming production of Shrek the Musical.

Hannah Bachelor, member of the Carlinghow Theatre Company for 17 years, said: “Last year was our centenary year and over that time we have collected hundreds of costumes. We have also obtained quite a lot of formal dresses, some which have never been used or worn.

Members of Carlinghow Theatre Company.

“On moving into our new premises we need to basically downsize. We thought this would be a great way to do that whilst raising funds.

“It can be quite expensive putting on amateur theatre and we have Sherk the Musical coming up in September which is an awesome show.

“However, to make it awesome we need the funds to make new costumes, prosthetics, makeup and pay for the premises.

“The funds will go towards lots of different aspects of keeping the community theatre company alive because it is really important that amateur dramatics exist.

Members of the Carlinghow Theatre Company at their centenary celebration show last year.

“This dress sale will also benefit the community. Times are tight at the moment, it's a great opportunity to grab a bargain for proms, bridal, bridesmaids and the races.

“If we can raise funds and help people out it’s a win-win all round.

“Even if you don’t have anything to go to this year, dresses don’t age.

“Come and grab a bargain for when you do need a dress. It’s nice to have something in your wardrobe for when you need it.”

The dress sale will take place at the Whitfield centre on Soothill lane, Batley on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2, from 10am until 2pm.

The production of Shrek the Musical will take place at Batley Town Hall, from September 20 to September 24.