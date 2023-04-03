The fundraising event - which took place on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 - saw some amazing formal dresses on sale between £10 and £15 - some of them still with tags on.

The theatre company organised the sale to help them downsize their wardrobe before moving to a new premiseswhilst also raising funds for their up-coming production of Shrek the Musical.

Following a successful two-day sale, which was attended by Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater, the amateur theatre company is ‘delighted’ to announce that they raised a total of £550.

Carlinghow Theatre Company members with Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater.

Hannah Bachelor, member of the Carlinghow Theatre Company for 17 years, said: “We were not expecting to raise this much money, we are very grateful.

“Although not many people attend the sale, the total raised shows how many people came and bought in bulk.

“However, we still have hundreds of dresses left!

“The money raised will go towards paying the day-to-day expenses that we have to cover and the new and exciting costumes for our up-coming production of Shrek.

Some of the formal dresses that were on sale.

“Thank you so much to everyone who came along and supported us as a society and the work we do. Every little helps.”

The production of Shrek the Musical will take place at Batley Town Hall, from September 20 to September 24.