“Thank you so much to everyone who came along and supported us as a society and the work we do. Every little helps.”

News you can trust since 1858
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Cineworld drops sale of business after failing to find a buyer
57 minutes ago Phillip Schofield’s brother Tim found guilty of sexually abusing boy
1 hour ago Meet the dad who is forced to live on a diet of Easter eggs
1 hour ago Martin Lewis issues urgent warning ahead of local elections in May
1 hour ago 19 stone crisp addict loses 7 stone after eating multipack each day
1 hour ago Olivia Pratt-Korbel murder: Thomas Cashman sentenced to 42 years

Batley’s Carlinghow Theatre Company dress sale raises over £500

Last weekend the Carlinghow Theatre Company held a dress sale which raised vital funds for their up-coming production.

By Jessica Barton
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read

The fundraising event - which took place on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 - saw some amazing formal dresses on sale between £10 and £15 - some of them still with tags on.

The theatre company organised the sale to help them downsize their wardrobe before moving to a new premiseswhilst also raising funds for their up-coming production of Shrek the Musical.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Following a successful two-day sale, which was attended by Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater, the amateur theatre company is ‘delighted’ to announce that they raised a total of £550.

Carlinghow Theatre Company members with Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater.
Carlinghow Theatre Company members with Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater.
Carlinghow Theatre Company members with Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater.
Most Popular

Hannah Bachelor, member of the Carlinghow Theatre Company for 17 years, said: “We were not expecting to raise this much money, we are very grateful.

“Although not many people attend the sale, the total raised shows how many people came and bought in bulk.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“However, we still have hundreds of dresses left!

“The money raised will go towards paying the day-to-day expenses that we have to cover and the new and exciting costumes for our up-coming production of Shrek.

Some of the formal dresses that were on sale.
Some of the formal dresses that were on sale.
Some of the formal dresses that were on sale.

“Thank you so much to everyone who came along and supported us as a society and the work we do. Every little helps.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The production of Shrek the Musical will take place at Batley Town Hall, from September 20 to September 24.

For more information, or to book tickets, visit https://www.carlinghowtheatrecompany.com/upcoming-productions

Read More
Batleys Carlinghow Theatre Company prepares to host dress sale - here’s how you ...
BatleyKim Leadbeater