Banking hubs are a shared banking space, similar to a traditional bank branch, but available to everyone.

In 2021, the banking industry agreed that following the closure of any bank branch, they will identify whether a community requires further cash services.

Additionally, any community without a branch can contact LINK directly and ask to be assessed for support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Banking hubs are a shared banking space, similar to a traditional bank branch, but available to everyone.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hub will consist of a counter service operated by Post Office employees, where customers of any bank can withdraw and deposit cash, make bill payments and carry out regular banking transactions.

In addition, there will be private spaces where customers can speak to community bankers from their own bank for more complicated matters that require specialist knowledge or privacy.

The banks will be working on a rotating basis, so there will be staff from different banks available on different days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the next few weeks, it will begin to engage with the local community and to start looking for potential sites and will likely open at the end of next year.

Chris Ashton, Head of Banking Services, LINK, said: “We’re very pleased to recommend a new hub in Batley.

"Access to cash and face-to-face banking services are very important and the banking hub will be vital for local consumers and businesses.”

Which banks are involved?

All the main high street banks are part of this work – and many bank and building society customers will be able to use the counter service at the Hubs and get advice, support and information about banking matters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The banks involved are: Bank of Ireland UK, Barclays, Danske Bank, HSBC, Lloyds Bank, Nationwide Building Society, NatWest, Santander, TSB, Virgin Money.

Banks will ensure staff are available to work in the hubs on specific days of the week so people will be able to check when their own bank staff will be in the branch and can go in and speak to them.