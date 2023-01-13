The well-known company based on Whitaker Street in Batley has defended the claims made last week by employees, which stated that they would suffer an average pay cut of £1 an hour, £40 a week and £160 a month, if they signed a new contract.

However, the company has confirmed that the employees will not see their contracted basic pay reduced and that they plan to introduce a pay increase in April this year.

A spokesperson from Fox’s Burton’s Companies (FBC), said: “As part of a collective consultation process with colleagues and union representatives, we have agreed to make two changes to contracts to move in line with industry best practice.

The Fox's Biscuits factory on Whitaker Street, Batley.

“We will be changing pay from weekly to monthly and will be implementing new pay banding from April 2023.

“We can confirm that none of our Bakery colleague’s contracted basic pay will be reduced.

“For a small number of colleagues who are eligible for enhanced responsibility allowances, for example first aiders or trainers, they will now be remunerated on a pro-rata basis based on the hours completed doing that enhanced role.

“To further help to recognise the work done by our Bakery colleagues, we have also communicated the introduction of a pay increase as of April 2023 alongside the new contract terms.”