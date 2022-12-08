Premier Notay’s on Oakhill Road and Go Local Pam’s on Upper Road are partnering with the Snappy Shopper on Saturday, December 10, when they will be offering customers a World Cup themed penny bundle to coincide with the World Cup quarter final.

Customers will be able to purchase a bundle including Pringles, Pepsi, Doritos, Haribo Starmix, Maynard Bassets Sports Mix and Butterkist popcorn, all for a penny, saving over £10.

Scott Campbell, Snappy Shopper Co-Founder, said: “Alongside our retailers, we are always looking to support our customers with our in-app promotions throughout the year but particularly whilst times are tough.

“We hope that our penny deals go further towards helping families across the country.

“This particular offer is great for those who want to stay in this weekend and make memories watching England as they play in the World Cup quarter-final.

“With this bundle, we’re giving our loyal – and new – customers the chance to stock up on their favourite snacks for a fraction of the price.”

Snappy Shopper is on a mission to serve the local community businesses and their customers with technology by offering an affordable and convenient home delivery service within one hour.

The World Cup promotion will run at Premier Notay’s from noon until 10pm and Go Local Pam’s from noon until 11.30pm on Saturday, December 10.

To redeem the bundle, customers need to download the Snappy Shopper app and place an order at their desired store.

For more information, visit https://www.snappyshopper.co.uk