On the evening of Wednesday, November 30, all 32 of the large and medium Snowdogs from The Kirkwoods Support Life art trail went under the gavel at the Rybrook Jaguar car dealership in Huddersfield.

The grand charity auction, which was hosted by TV personality and renowned auctioneer, Charles Hanson, gave individuals, businesses and organisations the chance to take home a piece of art trail history, whilst also raising vital funds for the Kirkwood.

Talking at the event, Jim Coward, the media and marketing manager at the Kirkwood, said: “We have all fallen in love with these Snowdogs, which have all been created and designed by amazing artists and local school children.

Amongst the 32 sculptures at the action were five that featured in north Kirklees - including Two Tone Textile Tilly.

“Each one of them is individual and I am actually sad to see them go and to not have them on the trail.

“However, the auction gives us the chance to raise vital funds for our amazing charity and it also gives the Snowdogs a second chance at finding an amazing home.

“We hope that whoever buys them tonight enjoys them and loves them as much as we have.

“The legacy is going to live on for a long time to come - it's a really nice way to end the trail.

“On behalf of The Kirkwood, I would just like to say a huge thank you to everybody here at the auction tonight.

“Also, thank you to everybody in our community and beyond who have come along and enjoyed the trail, taken part in some way, raised funds for us or just helped us spread the word about what The Kirkwood do.”

Among the 32 sculptures were five Snowdogs which had featured on the art trail in north Kirklees, including Wild Flowers from outside Dewsbury town hall, Two Tone Textile Tilly from outside Dewsbury Train Station, (Snow)Dogrose from Cleckheaton Memorial Park, Sunflower Memories from outside Longcasueway Church in Dewsbury and Day of the Dog from Cleckheaton Town Centre.

The successful bidder of Day of The Dog, Lindsey Carney from Huddersfield, said: “I had seen the Snowdogs online, I didn't actually follow the trail but I just thought they were wonderful.

The auction was held at Rybrook Jaguar car dealership in Huddersfield.

“So we came with the hope of getting one of the Snowdogs and we have - I feel really pleased about it.

“We love Mexico and have been a number of times, we also have dogs so it just all really fitted in together with us.

“I think it is a fantastic cause. The Kirkwood Hospice are known to our family and I just think they do a marvellous job so we are really happy that the money is going to them.”

In total the grand charity auction raised an incredible £78,950 for The Kirkwood. This will allow the charity to continue supporting anyone affected by a life limiting illness in Kirklees.

