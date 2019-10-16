Mill Valley Brewery celebrates fourth birthday

The Clekheaton brewery marked four years of business with a beer festival.

On October 12, Mill Valley Brewery in Clekheaton, celebrated their fourth birthday by hosting a beer festival.

As well as serving an array of delicious local ales, beers and cider, the day also included live music and a bouncy castle.

"Four years ago we started brewing in our garage, and within three months we moved to The Mill on south Parade in Cleckheaton,

"We did a few beer festivals and people started coming to the brewery asking to try our beers. As we didn’t have much money we built our first bar out of pallet wood with a couple beer pumps on the bar and acquired a temporary licence and opened The Mill Bar to the public," said owner Steve Hemingway.

The following months proved that the local community had a taste for their home brews and they were able to make improvements to the pub and brewery.

The brewery now makes 28 vegan friendly beers and stouts, which are available in their own pub and various bars, clubs and hotels across the Yorkshire, Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and Lancashire. They will soon be launching a selection of cans and bottled beers. They also host regular music and comedy nights.

In April of this year, the business expanded and they took over the Partners Brewery in Liversedge, which also has a tap room.

Mr Hemingway believes that independent businesses are vital in creating a sense of community in Clekheaton.

"As a business man I try to buy all my stock from other local business in the area and put our money back into local businesses. People should also support their local bars and businesses too, as this helps to keep the local community together," he said.

Mill Valley Brewery will be bringing some of their well-loved brews to the Festival of Brewers in Leeds on Saturday November 23, tickets are available here.