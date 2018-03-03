Leeds nostalgia: School Assembly gig for girl band

Ossett, March 29, 1977: these schoolgirls were adding glamour and originality to morning assembly at Ossett School.

The girls formed a folk and western group in 1972 and since then they had given over 35 charity shows for pensioners, handicapped children and parochial events in the Ossett, Pontefract, Wakefield, Heckmondwike and Batley areas.

The story ran in the YEP in March 1977.

When headmaster Mr Ronald Yates heard of their exploits he asked them to sing in the school assembly.

The girls are (left to right): Lynne Bentley, 17, of Hall Cliffe Road, Horbury, Elizabeth Tolson, 16, Oakwood Grove, Horbury, Lyn Whitaker, 17, Lacey Street, Horbury and Jillian Dale, 17, Reid Park Avenue, Horbury Bridge. If you know them, please get in touch.