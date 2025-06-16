Kirklees Council asks Dewsbury and Batley residents to help shape future health and fitness services in first step since closure of Dewsbury Sports Centre
Dewsbury and Batley residents have been asked to help shape future sports and fitness provision in North Kirklees by telling the council what helps or prevents them from being active in an online survey.
It is the first step towards fulfilling a commitment the council made to rethinking local sports provision following the closure of Dewsbury Sports Centre in 2024.
The centre closed in 2023 after Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) was detected in the building, and it shut permanently in 2024.
The survey will be available to complete until July 20.
People in Dewsbury and Batley will also be able to attend local workshops and focus groups as part of the consultation, which seeks to help the council understand more about local opportunities and barriers to exercise.
Coun Carole Pattison, Leader of Kirklees Council, said: “We always want our services to be shaped by the voices of residents.
“By sharing your views, you will help us understand the needs and preferences of our communities.
“It doesn’t matter if you’re already taking part in regular physical activity or not. Whether you’re active a little, a lot, or somewhere in between, we want to hear from you.”
The online survey can be found here: https://survey.zohopublic.eu/zs/DfEF0Q
Focus groups and community workshops will be taking place in late June and early July. To register your interest in taking part in a focus group, email: [email protected]