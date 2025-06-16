Kirklees Council has taken the first step towards new sports provision in North Kirklees since the closure of Dewsbury Sports Centre in 2024.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dewsbury and Batley residents have been asked to help shape future sports and fitness provision in North Kirklees by telling the council what helps or prevents them from being active in an online survey.

It is the first step towards fulfilling a commitment the council made to rethinking local sports provision following the closure of Dewsbury Sports Centre in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The centre closed in 2023 after Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) was detected in the building, and it shut permanently in 2024.

Dewsbury Sports Centre closed permanently in 2024. Picture: Jim Fitton

The survey will be available to complete until July 20.

People in Dewsbury and Batley will also be able to attend local workshops and focus groups as part of the consultation, which seeks to help the council understand more about local opportunities and barriers to exercise.

Coun Carole Pattison, Leader of Kirklees Council, said: “We always want our services to be shaped by the voices of residents.

“By sharing your views, you will help us understand the needs and preferences of our communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It doesn’t matter if you’re already taking part in regular physical activity or not. Whether you’re active a little, a lot, or somewhere in between, we want to hear from you.”

The online survey can be found here: https://survey.zohopublic.eu/zs/DfEF0Q

Focus groups and community workshops will be taking place in late June and early July. To register your interest in taking part in a focus group, email: [email protected]