You're doing it wrong: expert tells how often you really need to replace your bathroom towels

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Following these expert recommendations will help keep your bathroom not only functional but also a haven of cleanliness and health. Establishing a routine for cleaning and updating your bathroom essentials is crucial for sustaining a welcoming and hygienic atmosphere.

Towels - An essential element of bathroom use, towels should be washed after every three uses to ensure they remain fresh and clean. Chapman emphasizes the importance of replacing towels every one to three years to prevent mildew growth and preserve their ability to absorb efficiently. "It's vital to hang towels in an area with good airflow after each use," he advises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bath Mats - Due to their continuous exposure to dampness, bath mats demand regular care - Chapman recommends washing them weekly and exchanging them every two years. "The bathroom floor is a breeding ground for bacteria, making the frequent laundering of bath mats critical for maintaining a sanitary space," he notes.

Towels

Toilet Brushes - A frequently ignored item, the toilet brush should be sanitized with a disinfectant weekly and replaced every six to eight months to prevent it from harbouring bacteria. "Make sure the brush is thoroughly rinsed and dried after use to keep it clean," Chapman advises.

Shower Heads and Curtains - Accumulation of water residues and bacteria on shower heads necessitates monthly cleaning. Meanwhile, plastic shower curtains can be machine washed on a gentle setting, and fabric curtains may require special care - both should be renewed every six months for a pristine bathing area.