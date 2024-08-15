Work Underway on New Homes in Castleford
HBF 5-star housebuilder Persimmon’s Pinewood Grange will deliver 201 new homes, including a mix of 2 to 4-bedroom houses and apartments with prices starting from £274,950.
In a fantastic rural setting to the south of the town, with a great choice of home styles, Pinewood Grange is an ideal place to call home.
Only quarter of a mile from the bustling town centre of Castleford with its convenient rail and bus links.
Leeds city centre is also easily accessible and the M62 motorway is just over a mile from the development meaning it’s also in the perfect situation for commuters.
A key feature of the development is its commitment to environmental sustainability delivering a 10% biodiversity net gain.
All of the new homes will be equipped with Air Source Heat Pumps and electric vehicle chargers, aligning with modern sustainability practices.
Lisa Jones, Sales Director at Persimmon West Yorkshire commented: "We are excited to begin work on the Pinewood Grange development.
This project will provide much-needed high-quality, sustainable homes for local homebuyers. Whether you’re a first time-buyer or downsizer there’s a wide range of houses to choose from.”
For more information about the development, please visit https://www.persimmonhomes.com/new-homes/west-yorkshire/pinewood-grange
