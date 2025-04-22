Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There are lots of costs to consider when moving home

It’s not just the cost of the house you’re buying that you need to consider when moving home

There are lots of other costs to factor in, from conveyancing fees to stamp duty

We’ve done the maths to help you budget for the big move

When you’re buying a house, the first thing to do is calculate your budget so you know just how much you can afford.

It’s important to take into account not just how much you’ll be paying for your new home, and how much you’re getting for your existing one, if you’re selling. There are numerous other costs to consider.

We’ve broken down some of the biggest costs when moving house, from solicitors fees to the price of house removals, to help you work out your budget.

There are lots of costs to consider when buying a house, including stamp duty and conveyancing fees | Photo by RDNE Stock project: https://www.pexels.com/photo/house-key-on-the-people-s-hand-while-standing-next-to-each-other-8293771/

Stamp duty

This is the biggest cost when moving house for many people.

First time buyers in England and Northern Ireland don’t pay anything when buying a house for up to £300,000, but they pay five per cent stamp duty on anything above that.

Existing homeowners pay nothing on the first £125,000, two per cent on the next £125,000, and five per cent on anything above £250,0000, meaning the stamp duty when buying a £300,000 house would be £5,000.

If you already own a house which you are not selling, whether it’s a second home or a buy to let property, you’ll pay an extra five per cent on the full cost of the new property you’re buying. That would take the stamp duty on a £300,000 house to £20,000.

In Scotland, home buyers pay Land and Buildings Transaction Tax (LBTT) instead of stamp duty, with nothing to pay on properties up to £145,000, two percent between £145,001 and £250,000, five per cent between £250,001 and £325,000, 10 per cent between £325,001 and £750,000, and 12 per cent over £750,000.

First-time buyers pay nothing on the first £175,000, and people with an additional property pay an extra eight per cent.

Solictors fees/conveyancing

Conveyancing, including solicitors fees, is one of the biggest expenses when moving house.

According to the HomeOwners Alliance, the average conveyancing fees when buying a house range from around £400 to £1,500, plus disbursements, which can add up to £700 or even more. Average conveyancing fees when selling a house are around £610 to £950.

Conveyancing fees for a leasehold property are usually £300 more.

The average conveyancing fees when buying and selling a house in the UK total £2,380 including disbursements.

Conveyancing fees are usually linked to the value of the property you’re buying or selling, and they vary by region, from an average of £1,945 in Scotland to £3,130 in London, according to data from Reallymoving.

House removals

The average house removal cost is £1,300 for a one to two bedroom home and £1,700 for a three-bedroom property, according to Zoopla, though moving long distances will cost more.

The cost also depends on whether you’re doing the packing yourself, or paying for a packing service.

Mortgage arrangement fees

Many mortgages include an arrangement fee, which you pay the lender to set up the loan, though that’s not always the case.

Mortgage arrangement fees can be up to £2,000 or more and although you can usually add them to your mortgage, that will mean you’re paying more interest and you’ll have to pay it back eventually.

You may also have to pay your mortgage provider’s valuation fee, though some lenders carry this out for free.

Some banks and building societies also charge a booking fee, which is typically between £100 and £200 and must be paid when you agree to take out the mortgage. It’s non-refundable if the property purchase falls through.

Home survey

It’s important to get a homebuyers survey carried out when you’re purchasing a new home, to check you’re getting what you paid for and there are no hidden faults.

How much you pay depends on how thorough a survey you choose.

A basic RICS Level 1 survey costs between £300 and £900, depending on the value and size of the property, according to MoneySuperMarket.

A Level 2 survey provides a more detailed inspection, along with a valuation, and usually costs between £400 and £1,000.

A Level 3 survey is the most comprehensive survey you can get and is especially recommended for anyone buying a larger or older house. It usually costs between £600 and £1,200.

Estate agents fees

This is something you’ll only pay if you’re selling a property, of course, but it’s important to factor it in if so.

The average estate agents fee in the UK is 1.42 per cent inluding VAT, according to the HomeOwners Alliance, meaning you would be paying £4,260 if you sell your house for £300,000.

It’s worth noting that you can often negotiate with estate agents to bring the rate down.

Some estate agents, mostly online ones, offer a fixed fee which depends on the level of service, with Purplebricks, for example charging between £0 and £1,499, and Yopa charging between £999 and £1,999. The cost depends on which services you want, with hosted viewings, professional photos and premium listings often costing extra.

Home insurance

Although it’s not a legal requirement, most mortgage lenders insist you have buildings insurance in place and it’s a good idea to have it regardless.

The average cost of home insurance in the UK is £274.17, according to quotezone.co.uk, though this depends on where you live, the size and value of your home, and how comprehensive the cover is that you’re seeking.

Other costs

There are other costs to consider too, which can quickly add up.

One is the fee for mail redirection, for which the Royal Mail charges from £41.50. It’s not essential but can help ensure you don’t miss any important documents.

If you’re buying your first home having lived in furnished accommodation, you’ll also have to factor in the cost of buying furniture and home appliances like a fridge/freezer, washing machine and dishwasher. These appliances are included with some properties, or you can sometimes negotiate a fee with the seller if they are not taking them with them.

If you’ve been renting, your council tax and services like energy and water may have been included so that will be another extra cost you could have to pay. Your energy bills could also increase significantly if you’re moving to a larger property or one which is not as well insulated.

