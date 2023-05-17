News you can trust since 1858
West Yorkshire Combined Authority confirms new partnership to boost homes in district

A new partnership between West Yorkshire Combined Authority and the government is set to build more affordable and sustainable homes for people across the region.

By Kara McKune
Published 17th May 2023, 17:00 BST- 1 min read

The government’s housing and regeneration agency, Homes England, has partnered with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority to boost the delivery of thousands more homes throughout all five districts of West Yorkshire.The agreement was signed at UKREiiF, a major conference in Leeds that brings together global investors and developers. 

Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin said:  “I’m thrilled to have secured this fantastic opportunity to work in partnership with Homes England, which will take us forward in our journey towards achieving good quality and truly affordable housing growth in West Yorkshire.

"The partnership will allow us to build on the progress made so far, and bring vital resources directly to West Yorkshire, ensuring a better quality of life for people throughout the region.”

The partnership aims to boost the delivery of thousands more homes, including affordable homes, throughout all five districts of West Yorkshire.
15 projects have already been identified through the partnership, which will be the focus for developing great places and homes for the people of West Yorkshire.

Chief Executive of Homes England, Peter Denton said: “We enjoy a fantastic working relationship with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

"This Strategic Place Partnership agreement builds on this, helping the Mayor to deliver her housing and regeneration priorities and create thriving new and renewed places that the people of West Yorkshire seek."

The Combined Authority was able to secure the partnership through investment of its £3.2 million housing revenue fund.

The agreement will be officially signed by West Yorkshire Mayor, Tracy Brabin, at the UKREiiF conference on May 16.
