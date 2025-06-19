"We did it!" Richard Kendall team conquer Three Peaks to raise £8,000 for hospital unit

The partners and staff team who completed the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge to raise £8,000 for the respiratory unit in Pinderfields Hospital, in memory of the late Richard Kendall.

An intrepid team from a Wakefield-based estate agency conquered the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge to raise over £8,000 for the MY Hospitals Charity.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nineteen members of Richard Kendall Estate Agents put their best feet forward on June 14 to enable a donation to the Respiratory Unit at Pinderfields Hospital, where the estate agency's former proprietor, Richard Kendall, was cared for prior to his death two years ago, at the age of 75.

The hiking group included two partners of the business, Richard's son and daughter, Simon and Claire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walkers set off from Wakefield at 4am, to travel to the Yorkshire Dales where they completed a total 24.5 miles and 5,200 ft of climbing.

Elated Claire Kendall said: “We did it - 24 miles, three peaks, one mission!

"It was a day of grit, determination, laughter and a few tears, but over all, the Richard Kendall Team without question had a fantastic day to remember.

"The weather was definitely not on our side, with (nearly) four seasons in one day, but it didn’t wipe the smiles from our faces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve all come away with a huge sense of achievement and Simon and I are extremely proud of each and every one of the team who took part.

"Well done team Richard Kendall and thank you to everyone who made generous donations for such a great cause.”

Anyone who would still like to donate can do so by visiting the following link at JustGiving:

The MY Hospitals Charity supports the work of The Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, which provides care for over 500,000 people every year, in the hospital, at home, or in the community.