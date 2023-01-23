View of the charming cottage with enclosed gardens that's for sale currently in Horbury.

Situated on a large corner plot within a prime residential area in the Wakefield town of Horbury, this home in Northfield Terrace combines character and comfort.

With beams to the ceiling in some rooms, feature fireplaces, and large double glazed windows allowing natural light to flood in, the cottage has gas central heating with rooms including an entrance hall, living room, sitting room, kitchen with a separate dining room, a snug, conservatory, utility room and a ground floor w.c..

Four bedrooms on the first floor include two large doubles, one with en suite shower room, and a stylish main house bathroom.

The property is accessed using a shared driveway, and leads to a gated parking area for three vehicles.

Private and enclosed lawned gardens, that are well stocked with plants, trees and shrubs, lie to the rear of the property, with stone-flagged terraced patio areas, ideal for summer entertaining, and a large timber framed outbuilding, which could lend itself to a variety of purposes.

A brick-built workshop is another useful and versatile facility with light and power, with a stone-flagged garden to the side, and a timber framed shed.

There’s a variety of amenities within easy striking distance, including shops and schools, and local bus routes, plus easy access to the motorway network.

Attractive gardens include patio seating areas, great for entertaining in the summer.

This home in Northfield Terrace, Wakefield Road, Horbury, Wakefield, is for sale at around £475,000, with Richard Kendall Estate Agent.

Call the Ossett Office for more details. tel. 01924 266555.

The cosy cottage interior with exposed wooden beams to the ceiling.

The kitchen with fitted units and recess for a range style cooker.

A spacious dining room with views of the garden.

The conservatory has all round views of the garden.

A sizeable double bedroom with fireplace and large window with garden views.

