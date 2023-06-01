View the living space inside (and outside) this impressive Wakefield cottage conversion
With main accommodation comprising a reception hall, an extended and modern living kitchen with dining area, a living room, sitting room, a study or home office, and a w.c. to the ground floor, it has four double bedrooms off the first floor landing, two of which have en suite facilities, and a stylish family bathroom.
The bespoke, open plan living kitchen with diner is a stunning room that has bi-folding doors to the rear garden, making an ideal arrangement for summer entertaining.
It includes a central island feature with breakfast bar, fitted units and a range of integrated appliances.
Some rooms feature wooden beams to the ceilings and two reception rooms have rustic fireplaces containing warming stoves.
Two Indian stone patio areas, with a large, stone, built-in pizza oven and a shed, form part of an L-shaped, lawned and landscaped rear garden that is completely enclosed by timber panel fencing.
There is a double garage, and off-road block paved parking space is available in front of the garage, with two further spaces to the side.
The property is within walking distance of a good range of local services and amenities, including a choice of schools.
Ossett holds a twice weekly market and has main bus routes to and from Wakefield city centre, with motorway network links within easy striking distance.
3 Highfield House, Ossett, is for sale at a price of £615,000, with Richard Kendall estate agent.
For more details on the property, contact the Ossett office, tel. 01924 266555.
