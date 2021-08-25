This stylish home has a stunning location, near Dewsbury

It’s a light and spacious home, with original features and refurbishments adding to its character.

Built around 1865 for the owner of the local tannery, the kitchen diner is converted from what was the tanning room, with chimney remnants outside, and natural slate flooring and ornate plaster work inside.

The kitchen has Shaker style units with oak worktops and a breakfast bar. A dual-fuel “Rangemaster” stove is included.

The dining area, currently used as a snug, has French doors to the garden. There is a Victorian fireplace, and a multi-fuel burner encased in reclaimed mill beams.

Even the staircase in the hall is of interest, with its wrought iron and hardwood balustrade.

A huge window lights up the lounge with its open fire in marble setting, and the sitting room has a stunning Victorian restored fireplace.

The master bedroom looks out across the valley. Its en-suite shower room has a mosaic floor heated from beneath.

There are two further large bedrooms, a single room, and the house bathroom.

Cellar space could become a gym, workshop, home office or games room.

The lawned garden includes patio areas and there is a cobbled courtyard.

Springhead House, Stocks Bank Road, Mirfield, is for sale priced £425,000 with Whitegates. Call 01924 493269.

