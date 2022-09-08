This open plan, six-bed property has amazing space

Standing on an attractive plot of around half an acre, the six bedroom property has an open plan interior which combines with outdoor facilities to create comfortable family living and an ideal entertaining space.

It has underfloor heating to the ground floor, along with a heat recovery and ventilation system.

The feature staircase from the roomy entrance hallway has a glazed and oak balustrade.

White, high gloss units within the impressive kitchen are coupled with granite work surfaces. A range of integrated appliances include a five ring gas hob, a full height fridge and freezer, and a microwave.

There's a central island with workspace and breakfast bar, and wide patio doors open to a large paved seating area outside. There is under floor heating to the tiled floor.

The kitchen flows through to the dining and family seating spaces.

A lounge filled with light from its double aspect windows, and a second sitting room are further ground floor facilities, with a utility room and a guest cloakroom.

From the first floor landing are four good size bedrooms and a modern bathroom with free standing bath, a shower cubicle, and a wash basin within a vanity unit.Four bedrooms at this level include two with en suite shower rooms and walk-in wardrobes.

The two remaining bedrooms are up on the second floor.Extensive lawned gardens wrap around most of the house, with a variety of trees and plants in the rear garden.

A private driveway also provides parking space to the front.

Brownhill Road, Birstall, for sale priced £799,995 with Watsons Property Services. Call 01924 420020.

1. Open plan living The ground floor dining area among the linked facilities at ground floor level. Photo: Watsons Property Services Photo Sales

2. A high spec kitchen HIgh gloss units with granite work tops, and a central island are in this contemporary style kitchen. Photo: Watsons Property Services Photo Sales

3. Space in which to relax The family seating, or entertaining area within the open plan arrangement. Photo: Watsons Property Services Photo Sales

4. Indoor to outdoor living A large patio is perfect for eating al fresco or for spending time with family and friends. Photo: Watsons Property Services Photo Sales