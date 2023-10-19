This one-off Yorkshire cottage has an oak tree inside - take a look

A unique three bedroom cottage, with a reclaimed oak tree as a striking centre piece to the home, has come to market at £425,000.

Considerable thought and effort fashioned the design of the quirky, extended cottage in Thornton Bridge near Helperby, North Yorkshire.

Its kitchen features handmade units, using timbers from the original property.

Owners Rose and Chris Bax have lived in their home for over nine years, developing the garden along with the cottage.

Nature-loving Rose has previously carved large statement pieces, and is adept at using a chainsaw, so when they were implementing their new staircase during extension work and the builders needed an extra piece of timber, her mind got working.

She said: "I thought of having a feature piece, so when a farmer friend, Brian Wise, offered me an oak tree from his land, that had died, I jumped at it.

"He pulled it out with his tractor and within a week the tree was carved back to the heartwood and sanded smooth.

"Timing was crucial as the extension walls were halfway up, so the tree was craned in over the top.

"A couple of days later a lady came to the door enquiring if we had a tree in the house! Her son saw it being craned in on his way home from school and she didn't believe him. The boy won the bet when his mum came inside.”

Harriet Naish-Bain, property agent at GSC Grays said: “The current owners have cleverly created a ‘Grand Designs’ feel in the cottage with the tree at its centre along with a locally made, bespoke, wrought iron staircase.

"It really does set this property apart.”

With sympathetic décor throughout, a solid fuel central heating system, and heritage-style double glazing, the property has a charm of its own.

It comes with a landscaped garden and views over the fields that surround the cottage.

An entrance porch opens to a sitting room with a feature fireplace and inset wood burning stove, which provides the heating and hot

water.

In the kitchen are Velux roof lights, and a window overlooking the garden.

The oak tree and wrought iron staircase lead to the landing, with the main bedroom to the front, and two windows with exceptional views over countryside to the river beyond.

The rear garden has a lovely sunken seating area, with a paved patio.

The property is a short drive from the historic village of Helperby, between Boroughbridge and Easingwold, with Harrogate, Leeds and the coast all within easy reach.

There’s a nearby park and ride to York, and the A1 motorway is a 10-minute drive.

1 Thornton Manor Cottages is on the market with GSC Grays’ Boroughbridge office, with a guide price of £425,000.

Tel: 01423 590500 for more information.

1 . 1 Thornton Manor Cottages, Thornton Bridge A front view of the attractive cottage exterior. Photo: GSC Grays’ Boroughbridge Photo Sales

2 . 1, Thornton Manor Cottages, Thornton Bridge The stunning tree piece reaches through the balustrade made by James Wilkinson, Blacksmith. Photo: GSC Grays, Boroughbridge Photo Sales

3 . 1 Thornton Manor Cottages The oak tree, intertwined with the wrought iron staircase, reaches above the landing. Photo: GSC Grays’ Boroughbridge Photo Sales