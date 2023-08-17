This must be one of the best family homes on offer in Mirfield

In a great location within walking distance of Mirfield town centre, this stunning three-storey home has five bedrooms, of which four have their own en suite facilities.

An entrance vestibule with cloakroom storage leads to the hallway with parquet flooring and doors to the lounge, a sitting room, a w.c. and the open plan living kitchen.

The bay-fronted lounge has a wood burning stove and French doors to outside, while a bright sitting room as a second reception room has a feature fireplace and large front facing windows.

Handmade, solid oak units with granite worktops form part of the open plan living kitchen, with a central island and breakfast bar, integrated dishwasher and pull-out bin.

Other integrated appliances include a built-in double oven, with grill, steamer, microwave and warming drawers, two fridge freezers, wine coolers and an induction hob with extractor.

There is under floor heating and plenty of free floor space for chosen furniture.

This open plan facility is ideal for entertaining, and for indoor to outdoor living, with four sets of French doors giving access to the rear garden.A versatile family room could also be a games or play room, or a useful office for homeworkers.There is also space on the first floor landing for a study or seating area, with windows overlooking the garden.The main double bedroom with fitted wardrobes has dual aspect windows, with far reaching views of countryside to the front. A contemporary en suite shower room is fully tiled.Bedroom two, with fitted wardrobes, has a luxurious en suite with a jacuzzi bath and fitted television.The third double bedroom with fitted wardrobes looks out towards Upper Hopton and has an en suite with both bath and shower, while the final bedroom at this level has fitted wardrobes and an en suite shower room.

A versatile attic bedroom is large and could easily be adapted as a home office, playroom, movie room or snug. poteThere is the potential to create extra bedrooms or a full bedroom suite.An integral double garage with twin electric doors is used as a games room currently, and there's a fitted out utility area.Electric gates open to the large block paved driveway that has parking space for several vehicles.

Sunny lawned gardens with planted borders and seating areas stretch to the rear of the house, and include a sheltered patio.

Hollyhirst, Park Drive, Mirfield, is for sale at £980,000, with Snowgate Estate Agency, Mirfield, tel. 01924 497801. It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

