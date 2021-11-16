This is an amazing home - with an infinity pool, fire pit and hot tub in the garden, for sale near Cleckheaton

With three floors and three reception rooms, this contemporary style property has six double bedrooms, two with en-suite facilities, and the two on the second floor with extensive rural views.

There is space everywhere, not least in the open plan kitchen and diner, that has a range of units with granite worktops and a breakfast bar, and Smeg integrated appliances. A utility room adds to the facilities, as does a study or playroom, with the living room, dining room and lounge, a spacious hall and guest WC.

The living room’s feature fireplace has an inset living flame effect fire gas fire, while from the dining room double doors open out to the rear garden. This is landscaped and stunning, with trees and shrubs, a patio and decked terraces, a timber pergola with bar, an infinity pool, a fire pit and a hot tub.

A front private driveway leads to a detached double garage, with parking space.

Three of four bedrooms on the first floor have fitted wardrobes, and two have en-suites. A house bathroom has a jacuzzi bath. Second floor rooms share a large landing and a bathroom.

This home on Hartshead Court, Liversedge, is priced £595,000 with Robert Watts Signature Homes. Call 01274 689589 for details.

1. Stunning garden with many features Garden facilities include a pergola with bar, seating areas, a hot tub, fire pit and an infinity pool. Photo Sales

2. Open plan living ... The stylish kitchen with dining area opens out to the garden. Photo Sales

3. A light and bright dining room Double doors open outside from this spacius dining area. Photo Sales

4. A comfortable lounge The lounge connects to the dining room, and has a feature fireplace. Photo Sales