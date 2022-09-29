This is a fabulous family home, with a paddock and stables

In its quiet location off Heybeck Lane, Heybeck Hall is within easy reach of local services and amenities, including schools.

With five bedrooms, this is a spacious property. Its ground floor includes a south-west facing conservatory with French doors out to the front garden.

Two arched windows feature in the beamed living room, that opens out to a paved patio.

There's a dining kitchen with gloss front units and granite worktops. An island unit has an underset sink, and appliances include a Bosch four ring ceramic induction hob, two Bosch electric ovens, an integrated dishwasher, and a wine cooler. Double uPVC French doors open to a York stone patio - so excellent for entertaining, and there's a linked utility room.

From the landing is a beamed master bedroom with exposed stone wall, and an en suite with walk-in shower and a spa bath.

One more bedroom has an en suite, plus a walk-in wardrobe, and a third has wardrobes and an ornate fireplace, the latter in one other bedroom.

A side-fill spa bath with mixer shower over, and screen, is in the main bathroom, with a wash basin with vanity unit.

The front driveway has ample parking and leads to an attached garage with remote electric door. Gardens are mainly lawned. A hot tub is available to buy by separate negotiation.

The stable block and paddock lies opposite the Hall. A copy of a deed plan is with the estate agents and available for inspection.

Heybeck Hall, Heybeck Lane, Dewsbury, is priced £675,000 with Holroyd Miller, Wakefield. Call 01924 299494.

1. A super stylish kitchen This well equipped kitchen diner has access to an outdoor patio. Photo: Holroyd Miller Photo Sales

2. Gloss front units and granite worktops A large central island is a feature of the dining kitchen. Photo: Holroyd Miller Photo Sales

3. Comfort and relaxation Wooden beams and a stone arch to the window add character to this room. Photo: Holroyd Miller Photo Sales

4. A formal dining room A light and spacious dining area. Photo: Holroyd Miller Photo Sales