This is a fabulous family home, with a paddock and stables
A stone built detached home that once served as a farmhouse, now has a modern and comfortable interior with good size garden, stables and a paddock.
In its quiet location off Heybeck Lane, Heybeck Hall is within easy reach of local services and amenities, including schools.
With five bedrooms, this is a spacious property. Its ground floor includes a south-west facing conservatory with French doors out to the front garden.
Two arched windows feature in the beamed living room, that opens out to a paved patio.
There's a dining kitchen with gloss front units and granite worktops. An island unit has an underset sink, and appliances include a Bosch four ring ceramic induction hob, two Bosch electric ovens, an integrated dishwasher, and a wine cooler. Double uPVC French doors open to a York stone patio - so excellent for entertaining, and there's a linked utility room.
From the landing is a beamed master bedroom with exposed stone wall, and an en suite with walk-in shower and a spa bath.
One more bedroom has an en suite, plus a walk-in wardrobe, and a third has wardrobes and an ornate fireplace, the latter in one other bedroom.
A side-fill spa bath with mixer shower over, and screen, is in the main bathroom, with a wash basin with vanity unit.
The front driveway has ample parking and leads to an attached garage with remote electric door. Gardens are mainly lawned. A hot tub is available to buy by separate negotiation.
The stable block and paddock lies opposite the Hall. A copy of a deed plan is with the estate agents and available for inspection.
Heybeck Hall, Heybeck Lane, Dewsbury, is priced £675,000 with Holroyd Miller, Wakefield. Call 01924 299494.