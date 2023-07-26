This four bedroom, stone built, detached house, which has been modernised throughout to a high standard, offers far-reaching, open countryside views.

Located in the heart of Hartshead village, the property features a spacious lounge with feature fireplace, a modern open plan kitchen/diner and beautifully presented lawned gardens with patio areas.

The bright and spacious L-shaped open plan kitchen and dining room has multi-aspect double glazed windows including a front aspect bay window with country views.

The kitchen features a range of modern and bespoke grey wall and base units including an island breakfast bar, with complementing granite worktops and splashbacks, underlights, a Belfast sink basin and an integral set of appliances.

It has tiled flooring throughout, and a door to the utility room.

The lounge offers generous space for furniture with a front aspect double glazed bay window with country views, carpeted flooring, ceiling coving and a feature fireplace housing a wood burner with a decorative surround and hearth.

The cloakroom/WC has modern tiled suite.

The first floor landing leads to the bedrooms and the bathroom.

The master bedroom is a double sized bedroom with a rear aspect double glazed window, a Velux skylight window, carpeted flooring and a door to the en-suite.

The en-suite has a modern tiled suite comprising a push-button WC, a pedestal sink basin, a corner glass shower enclosure with double doors, and a rear aspect obscure double glazed window.

Bedroom two is a large double sized bedroom with a front aspect double glazed window with elevated country views, carpeted flooring and two sets of fitted wardrobes.

Bedroom three is a double sized bedroom with a front aspect double glazed window, carpeted flooring and a built-in wardrobe.

Bedroom four is a small double sized bedroom with a side aspect double glazed window and carpeted flooring.

The modern bathroom features a partly tiled suite comprising a push-button WC, a vanity unit fitted wash hand basin, a spacious glass shower enclosure, a panelled bath with a pull-out handheld shower, a rear aspect obscure double glazed window and a Velux skylight window.

The property benefits from beautifully presented gardens to the front and side, mostly laid to lawn with patio areas, well-stocked plant beds with a variety of flowers, shrubs and hedges, and there are far-reaching open views of the surrounding fields and countryside.

There is a driveway providing off-road parking and access to the detached double garage which has a workshop to the back, and there is also a courtyard area providing further parking space.

This property on Fall Lane, Hartshead, is on sale with Express Estate Agency at a guide price of £600,000.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 03330 165458 or visit www.rightmove.co.uk

1 . Dining room This property on Fall Lane, Hartshead, is on sale with Express Estate Agency at a guide price of £600,000 Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2 . Kitchen/diner This property on Fall Lane, Hartshead, is on sale with Express Estate Agency at a guide price of £600,000 Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen This property on Fall Lane, Hartshead, is on sale with Express Estate Agency at a guide price of £600,000 Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4 . Utility room This property on Fall Lane, Hartshead, is on sale with Express Estate Agency at a guide price of £600,000 Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 4