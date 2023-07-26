This four-bedroom detached house which has been modernised throughout and enjoys countryside views is the most expensive home currently for sale in Hartshead on Rightmove
Located in the heart of Hartshead village, the property features a spacious lounge with feature fireplace, a modern open plan kitchen/diner and beautifully presented lawned gardens with patio areas.
The bright and spacious L-shaped open plan kitchen and dining room has multi-aspect double glazed windows including a front aspect bay window with country views.
The kitchen features a range of modern and bespoke grey wall and base units including an island breakfast bar, with complementing granite worktops and splashbacks, underlights, a Belfast sink basin and an integral set of appliances.
It has tiled flooring throughout, and a door to the utility room.
The lounge offers generous space for furniture with a front aspect double glazed bay window with country views, carpeted flooring, ceiling coving and a feature fireplace housing a wood burner with a decorative surround and hearth.
The cloakroom/WC has modern tiled suite.
The first floor landing leads to the bedrooms and the bathroom.
The master bedroom is a double sized bedroom with a rear aspect double glazed window, a Velux skylight window, carpeted flooring and a door to the en-suite.
The en-suite has a modern tiled suite comprising a push-button WC, a pedestal sink basin, a corner glass shower enclosure with double doors, and a rear aspect obscure double glazed window.
Bedroom two is a large double sized bedroom with a front aspect double glazed window with elevated country views, carpeted flooring and two sets of fitted wardrobes.
Bedroom three is a double sized bedroom with a front aspect double glazed window, carpeted flooring and a built-in wardrobe.
Bedroom four is a small double sized bedroom with a side aspect double glazed window and carpeted flooring.
The modern bathroom features a partly tiled suite comprising a push-button WC, a vanity unit fitted wash hand basin, a spacious glass shower enclosure, a panelled bath with a pull-out handheld shower, a rear aspect obscure double glazed window and a Velux skylight window.
The property benefits from beautifully presented gardens to the front and side, mostly laid to lawn with patio areas, well-stocked plant beds with a variety of flowers, shrubs and hedges, and there are far-reaching open views of the surrounding fields and countryside.
There is a driveway providing off-road parking and access to the detached double garage which has a workshop to the back, and there is also a courtyard area providing further parking space.
This property on Fall Lane, Hartshead, is on sale with Express Estate Agency at a guide price of £600,000.
For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 03330 165458 or visit www.rightmove.co.uk