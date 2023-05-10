This end terrace home with spectacular views is on the market at £89,950
A one bedroom house with exceptional views from its decked seating area is on the market, priced just short of £90,000.
The one-bedroom end terrace property in Greetland has enclosed decking to the rear that looks out over miles of countryside.
Inside, it has a kitchen to the lower ground floor, then there is a ground floor lounge.
In the kitchen with stone flagged floor are fitted units with laminate worktops, an electric 'Lamona' oven and grill, and a four-ring electric hob.
The lounge has a living flame gas fire set within a decorative fireplace, with staircases to the first and lower ground floors.
To the rear are double glazed French doors with spotlights above.
From the first floor landing, with a window, a loft hatch and built-in shelving, is a double bedroom and a shower room with three-piece suite that includes a corner shower cubicle with mains waterfall shower. There is built in shelving, and spotlights.
The property has double glazing throughout and is fitted with gas central heating.
Its location within a sought-after area is close to a range of amenities, with good transport links and easy access to the M62 motorway network.
This home in Rochdale Road, Greetland, is priced at £89,950, with Dawson Estates, Elland, and is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk
It is to be sold with vacant possession or with a tenant in situ.
