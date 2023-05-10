News you can trust since 1858
A decked seating area to the rear of the house offers exceptional, far reaching views.

This end terrace home with spectacular views is on the market at £89,950

A one bedroom house with exceptional views from its decked seating area is on the market, priced just short of £90,000.

By Sally Burton
Published 10th May 2023, 08:45 BST

The one-bedroom end terrace property in Greetland has enclosed decking to the rear that looks out over miles of countryside.

Inside, it has a kitchen to the lower ground floor, then there is a ground floor lounge.

In the kitchen with stone flagged floor are fitted units with laminate worktops, an electric 'Lamona' oven and grill, and a four-ring electric hob.

The lounge has a living flame gas fire set within a decorative fireplace, with staircases to the first and lower ground floors.

To the rear are double glazed French doors with spotlights above.

From the first floor landing, with a window, a loft hatch and built-in shelving, is a double bedroom and a shower room with three-piece suite that includes a corner shower cubicle with mains waterfall shower. There is built in shelving, and spotlights.

The property has double glazing throughout and is fitted with gas central heating.

Its location within a sought-after area is close to a range of amenities, with good transport links and easy access to the M62 motorway network.

This home in Rochdale Road, Greetland, is priced at £89,950, with Dawson Estates, Elland, and is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

It is to be sold with vacant possession or with a tenant in situ.

The unique one-bedroom property stands at the end of a terrace.

1. Rochdale Road, Greetland, Halifax

The unique one-bedroom property stands at the end of a terrace. Photo: Dawson Estates, Elland

A living flame gas fire is set within a feature fireplace in the lounge.

2. Rochdale Road, Greetland, Halifax

A living flame gas fire is set within a feature fireplace in the lounge. Photo: Dawson Estates, Elland

French doors lead out to the decked seating area to the rear of the property, from the lounge.

3. Rochdale Road, Greetland, Halifax

French doors lead out to the decked seating area to the rear of the property, from the lounge. Photo: Dawson Estates, Elland

A section of the kitchen that has a stone flagged floor, with fitted units and an electric oven, grill, and four-ring hob.

4. Rochdale Road, Greetland, Halifax

A section of the kitchen that has a stone flagged floor, with fitted units and an electric oven, grill, and four-ring hob. Photo: Dawson Estates, Elland

