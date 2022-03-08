The stone-built property on Sands Lane is within a small development of similar homes, all with country views.

Exposed stonework, rustic beams and oak doors feature throughout The Granary, with a brick fireplace and wood-burning stove in the lounge, where there are French doors to the garden.

A spacious dining kitchen has a stone feature wall, fitted units and wooden work surfaces, with a range of integral appliances.

The hallway, with oak flooring and exposed stone wall, has stairs with a spindle balustrade and ornate metal banister up to the landing.

In the master bedroom are fitted wardrobes with matching drawer units, with an en-suite that includes a curved shower cubicle.

A second bedroom has exposed beams and stonework, with loft access, while the third, with rural views, could equally be used as a home office with a fitted desk, wardrobes, and shelving concealing a pull out bed.

The main bathroom has a four piece suite, with both bath and shower.

Along with ample parking space is a front paved area in Yorkshire stone.

The cottage garden is landscaped with a patio, raised beds, an artificial lawn and a timber summer house.

This stone built cottage on Sands Lane, Mirfield, is for sale with Bramleys, priced £295,000. Call 01924 495334 for details.

1. A spacious yet cosy lounge A brick fireplace houses a wood burning stove in the lounge, that has French doors out to the patio. Photo Sales

2. A cottage dining kitchen This roomy fitted kitchen has a number of integral appliances. Photo Sales

3. A character hallway The hallway with exposed brick wall has oak doors through to the various rooms. Photo Sales

4. Landing space Even the first floor landing in this home has a charm of its own. Photo Sales