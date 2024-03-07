Thinking of a spring clean? Then Kilner jars are perfect for organising your pantry, kitchen cupboards or bathroom vanity unit.

It’s that time of year again, and if you’re feeling inspired to dust away the cobwebs and organise your pantry, kitchen cupboards or bathroom vanity unit, look no further than the classic Kilner® jar to help transform the chaos into beautiful, practical and functional spaces that work for you.

The Kilner® experts share their top tips for decluttering your storage spaces this spring:

 Start by taking everything out, giving the shelves a wipe down and throwing away anything that’s out of date or damaged and can’t be transferred into a clean Kilner® jar. This applies to beauty products, food, pet treats and certain cleaning products.

Recycle waste wherever possible, but if you have non-perishables that you know you won’t use, you can donate them to your local food bank.

 Sort your things into categories so it makes them easier to find and grab. Group together baking goods, pastas, cereals and spices; skincare, haircare, makeup and toiletries.

 Next, prepare your jars. Give them a clean with warm, soapy water and dry thoroughly to ensure they don’t spoil any items that will be stored in them. Kilner® jars have an airtight seal, so dry food will stay fresher for longer.

 Size accordingly to maximise space. We suggest using 3L/2L jars for cereal, pasta and grains, 1L jars for tea, ground coffee, sugar and nuts, and 0.5L jars for cotton balls, buds and small bathroom bits.

 Labelling is essential if you’re decanting lots of products into jars. The easiest way to identify your caster from your granulated sugar is to add small labels to each jar, and if necessary, you can date these too.

 Think about what products you use the most. When putting everything back in place, put everything you use daily in an easily accessible place and items you don’t use as often further back. Shelving organisers or a lazy Susan can also be helpful, allowing you to see smaller items without having to pull everything out.

 Futureproof your pantry by favouring glass jars over plastic. Kilner® glass can be easily recycled even if it’s broken, whereas plastic is a lot harder to recycle. Also, glass won’t absorb flavours or odours, meaning whatever you store in them, smells won’t linger after washing.