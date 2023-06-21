News you can trust since 1858
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
‘Loud bangs’ heard in search for missing Titanic sub
Titanic missing sub: US Coast Guard widens search as noises continue
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital
Body found after police search river for missing woman
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show
The following properties are all currently for sale on RightmoveThe following properties are all currently for sale on Rightmove
The following properties are all currently for sale on Rightmove

These are the 19 most expensive homes in Heckmondwike currently for sale on Rightmove

There are homes for sale in Heckmondwike to suit all tastes and needs.
By Dominic Brown
Published 21st Jun 2023, 18:00 BST

There are some stunning properties currently for sale in and around the town for potential buyers looking to move.

Take a closer look at 19 of the most expensive listed on Rightmove.

For more information, visit www.rightmove.co.uk

These 17 homes in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen have been added to the property market this week and are currently for sale on Rightmove

This property on Longfield Road, Heckmondwike, is on sale with Yorkshire's Finest for offers in the region of £649,500

1. £649,500

This property on Longfield Road, Heckmondwike, is on sale with Yorkshire's Finest for offers in the region of £649,500 Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This property on Cawley Lane, Heckmondwike, is on sale with Barkers Estate Agents priced £525,000

2. £525,000

This property on Cawley Lane, Heckmondwike, is on sale with Barkers Estate Agents priced £525,000 Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This property on Halifax Road, Heckmondwike, is on sale with Whitegates priced £425,000

3. £425,000

This property on Halifax Road, Heckmondwike, is on sale with Whitegates priced £425,000 Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This property on Capas Heights Way, Heckmondwike, is on sale with Strike priced £395,000

4. £395,000

This property on Capas Heights Way, Heckmondwike, is on sale with Strike priced £395,000 Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:RightmoveDewsburyBatley