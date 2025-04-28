The new So Chill Mini Fridge Infinity is a real show-stopper

The So Chill Mini Fridge Infinity costs £44.99 from Smyths.

Introducing the So Chill Mini Fridge Infinity.

Designed to create the next level of chill the So Chill Mini Fridge Infinity is the ideal companion for gamers, students, and those who appreciate a touch of style. This isn't just an ordinary fridge; it's a statement piece.

Featuring a mesmerising, mirrored door with colour-changing LED lights, it creates a unique and eye-catching display. Keeping drinks and snacks chilled with its 4-litre capacity and efficient cooling system.

Features:

Showstopping Design: The mirrored door with vibrant, interchangeable colour-changing LEDs creates a dazzling display that will be the envy of your friends.

Road Trip Ready: Compact and portable with both home and car power options, it's ideal for road trips, gaming sessions, or late-night study sessions.

Highly Versatile: Keeps drinks chilled, snacks ready, and even beauty products cool.

Easy to Customise: Customise your fridge to match your personality with the sticker sheet that is full of amazing designs.

Spec:

4-Litre Capacity

Cools between 15-20 degrees below ambient temperature

USB power cord and car adapter included

LED lights with 12 interchangeable colour modes

Removable shelf for easy organisation

Includes a sheet of 90 fun stickers for personalisation.

The So Chill Mini Fridge Infinity is a sophisticated and compact refrigeration unit designed for modern lifestyles. Its sleek mirrored door, and 12 captivating colour-changing LED illuminations. With a 4-litre capacity it can hold drinks, snacks and, beauty products.

