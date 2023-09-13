Watch more videos on Shots!

The long-running show, back after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, had plenty of entrants at Mirfield’s Community Centre last month, with Eric Kendall claiming the day's most coveted title by winning the National Dahlia Society silver plated medal for the best Dahlia exhibit.

Society member, Amanda Wigglesworth, said of the event: “The show was a great success on the day. Having had a two year gap we tried our best to entice back the regulars that grow their produce for showing and also our members and plot-holders to give it a go and, by the looks of it, we cracked it.

“There were plenty of flowers and vegetables on show and some great delights in the domestic class.”

Thanking members, volunteers, businesses and sponsors, Amanda said:

“We aim to keep it running for as long as possible but without the support from outside growers and our members we wouldn't be able to, so I’m thankful to them. We also had our main sponsors, Newgate Garage, supporting us for the third year running.

“I can’t thank the amount of volunteers that helped enough, from setting up the tables, organising the raffles, the flowers and plant sales, the kitchen staff, the entry sheets and organising the judges. Thank you as well to Mirfield Community Centre for letting us use their facilities.

“We also had some great food donations too from Haighs Farm Shop, Ramsdens Butchers and Maughans Sandwich Shop and from Alan's Fish and Chips, Newgate Garage, Body and Soul, Mirfield Garden Centre and Tivoli for our raffle prizes.

“There was great support from the local community and also from the people that came to have a look at all the exhibits. It was a great day all round.”

The full list of winners are below:

National Dahlia Society silver plated medal for best Dahlia exhibit in the whole show - Eric Kendall

National Dahlia Society Bronze medal for second best dahlia exhibit in the whole show - Paul Vine

Best exhibit in the show - Jackie Kendall

Most points in the Vegetable class - John Smiles

Most points in the Flower classes - Eric Kendall

Most points in the Rose classes - John Smiles

Most points in the Dahlia classes - Paul Vine

Most points in the Chrysanthemum classes - John Warwick

Best exhibit in the Gladioli classes - John Warwick

Best exhibit in the domestic classes - Barbara Crossley

Best exhibit in the members classes - Donna Cooling

Most points in the Gladioli classes - John Warwick

Best vegetable exhibit in the whole show - Fiona Farrar

The most points in the members class - Alicia Weedy