A PropCast weather report showing the areas where homes are most in demand has been produced by property experts at TheAdvisory.

It was created by calculating the number of ‘Sold STC’ and ‘Under Offer’ properties as a percentage of the total homes for sale.

Each postcode is given a heat rating, with anything above 50 degrees meaning it is ‘very hot’ and an ‘extreme sellers market’.

The map also shows whether the heat rating for each area has gone up or down since last month.

Below are the 13 postcode areas within Yorkshire with the highest heat rating according to the latest weather map, including two with a score of 100.

1 . S4, Sheffield The S4 postcode area in Sheffield, including Pitsmoor, Grimesthorpe and Burngreave, has a house market heat rating of 60, down by four points from last month, according to TheAdvisory's Propcast heat map. That's the 13th highest score of any neighbourhood in Yorkshire, meaning homes there are among the most in demand and therefore easiest to sell of anywhere in the region. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . S20, Sheffield The S20 postcode area in Sheffield, including Beighton, Sothall, Halfway and Waterthorpe, has a house market heat rating of 61, up by five points from last month, according to TheAdvisory's Propcast heat map. That's the joint eleventh highest score of any neighbourhood in Yorkshire, meaning homes there are among the most in demand and therefore easiest to sell of anywhere in the region. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . LS13, Leeds The LS13 postcode area in Leeds, including Bramley and Rodley, has a house market heat rating of 61, with no change from last month, according to TheAdvisory's Propcast heat map. That's the joint eleventh highest score of any neighbourhood in Yorkshire, meaning homes there are among the most in demand and therefore easiest to sell of anywhere in the region. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales