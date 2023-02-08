This ultra-modern, stylish and spacious semi-detached property in Mirfield, which was designed by an award-winning local architect, offers contemporary living over three floors.

Attractive features including floor to ceiling double glazed windows, bi-folding doors, and underfloor heating on the lower ground level.

External construction includes Siberian larch cladding, natural and Ashlar stone, and a low maintenance garden to enjoy the southerly aspect.

The property also offers magnificent views over the surrounding countryside. Off-street parking is provided via a double width driveway and integral garage.

The spacious entrance hallway has a useful storage cupboard (housing the boiler), an internal door to the garage and stairs to the lower ground floor and first floor.

A spacious and thoroughly modern open-plan living, dining and kitchen space is complete with a wide set of bi-folding doors to the enclosed rear garden.

There is ample space for both dining and living furniture, with underfloor heating to the whole level.

The kitchen area is fitted with a contemporary range of soft close wall and base units, antique mirror splash-back and a central island with breakfast bar complete with solid quartz worktops.

Fully integrated appliances include: built in oven, microwave, five burner gas hob with extractor above, dishwasher, full size fridge and freezer, useful large pantry store and zonal lighting.

The master bedroom to the rear has built in wardrobes to one wall, plus full height glazed south facing windows offering fantastic views across the valley.

The master en suite includes underfloor heating, as well as a walk in shower with overhead rainfall shower.

Bedrooms two and three are good sized double rooms with access to a Jack and Jill en suite.

Bedroom four is currently used as a home office.

The house bathroom has a modern free-standing double ended bath with floor mounted pillar bath tap, and also features underfloor heating a wall mounted TV.

To the exterior, bi-folding doors open to create a wide aperture combining the inside and outside spaces.

A flat and low maintenance garden is ideal for families, entertaining and al fresco dining, taking in the sunshine throughout the day.

This property on Stocks Bank Road, Mirfield, is for sale with Whitegates, Mirfield, priced £425,000. For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 01924 908269.

1 . Kitchen/diner

2 . Kitchen

3 . Living space

4 . WC