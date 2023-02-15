A rare opportunity has arisen to rent this stunning five/six bedroom manor house ideally located on private land in a semi-rural location in Dewsbury.

For anyone wishing to work from home there is a large study with space for three workstations, and for commuters there are excellent transport links, plus the property is close to local schools, shops and restaurants.

Leisure time is equally catered for with a games room, a fully equipped home gym and a cinema room with its own bar.

Offered unfurnished, the stunning interior includes a contemporary style kitchen with breakfast bar and galleried dining area.

The kitchen offers an impressive range of quality base and wall units finished with granite work surface and benefits from a range of integrated appliances, a generous breakfast bar and spacious galleried dining area that opens to a summer room - ideal for entertaining.

The summer room fills with light through its glazed cathedral-style roof, windows and patio doors that reveal views of garden and countryside.

Connected sitting and dining rooms have decorative details to walls and ceilings, with a rustic gas fire with hand-carved timber surround and chimney breast as a focal point in the sitting room.

A chandelier lit first floor landing leads to a master bedroom with a dressing room and luxurious en suite with a Jacuzzi spa bath, and walk-in shower cubicle. Both bedroom and en suite have charming window seats.

Two further double bedrooms have Victorian fireplaces and built-in wardrobes. A single bedroom is currently used as a dressing room.

A white suite including a free-standing roll top bath and shower cubicle is in the main bathroom.

On a lower ground floor is a guest suite with a stone arched ceiling in the bedroom, an en suite shower room and another adjacent, versatile room.

Electric wrought iron gates give admittance to Spring Grange and its large driveway. A south-facing rear garden has an expansive lawn below a York stone flagged terrace, with firepit and entertaining space.

Viewing is highly recommended to truly appreciate this stunning property. Pets and children welcome.

Spring Grange, Carr Lane, Dewsbury is offered to let with Linley and Simpson for a rent of £3,000 per calendar month.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 01924 793794.

