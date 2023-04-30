Sofology is ‘delighted’ to officially launch their new space within the leading interior destination, Redbrick Mill.

On Thursday, May 27, Sofology, the UK’s fastest growing sofa retailer, officially launched their new concept store, ‘Sofology The Edit’, which has taken over the full top floor of Redbrick Mill on Bradford Road.

The space is Sofology’s 57th store in the UK and has created 12 permanent jobs for local people.

Unique to the Sofology store portfolio, the Redbrick site will act as a concept lifestyle store, showcasing curated products, fabrics and configurations exclusively.

Speaking at the launch event Janet Duckworth from the Sofology brand team, said: “Thank you to everyone who is here tonight.

“We are very excited to be here at Redbrick and we are excited for the future.

“We are not about the sales. We don’t push people and we are very relaxed as a brand. We want people to get a sofa that they absolutely love and which is right for them.

“This site gives us the opportunity to come to the heart of where true customers are and to do something really different.”

Open seven days a week, and complete with everything you would expect from any Sofology store, such as a dedicated team of expert Sofologists offering personalised shopping experiences and a dog friendly policy, the new Redbrick location has been designed to showcase the sofa specialist’s exclusive collection of upholstery, furniture and accessories.

Emma Dinnis, managing director at Sofology, previously said: “We are always delighted to bring the brand to a new location, and the unique feel of Redbrick makes this a very exciting venture.

“Taking over the whole floor of this iconic space means we can showcase the best of the Sofology brand, with ‘Sofology The Edit’.”

Sofology The Edit is located at Redbrick Mill on Bradford Road, Batley and is now officially open to customers.

Let’s take a look inside.

