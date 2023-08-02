Take a look inside the most expensive home for rent in Dewsbury on Rightmove, available for £2,500 per calendar month
This detached house with an open plan kitchen diner and landscaped garden is an ideal family home.
By Dominic Brown
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 14:00 BST
Benefitting from three reception rooms, four bathrooms (including two en-suites), a 25ft open plan kitchen diner and landscaped garden to the rear, it is well positioned for easy access to nearby towns and cities.
It also has a double garage and driveway providing ample off-street parking.
A viewing of this family home on Whitley Road, Dewsbury, is highly advised.
For more information, contact Adams Estates on 01924 907004 or visit www.rightmove.co.uk
These 11 homes in and around Dewsbury are new to the market this week and currently for sale on Rightmove
Page 1 of 4