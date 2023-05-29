News you can trust since 1858
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Love Island 2023: Full line up of contestants for summer series
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Details of Tina Turner’s funeral revealed by former aide
Anger as This Morning viewers call for show to be ‘taken off air’
Phillip Schofield slams critics following affair revelations
Three tourists dead & one missing after boat capsizes on Italian lake
These properties are all for sale on RightmoveThese properties are all for sale on Rightmove
These properties are all for sale on Rightmove

Take a look at 17 of the most expensive Batley homes currently for sale with Rightmove

Period properties in stunning settings and modern mansions in ideal locations are among the most expensive homes on the market in Batley.
By Dominic Brown
Published 29th May 2023, 16:30 BST

There are some stunning properties currently for sale in the town for potential buyers looking to move.

Take a closer look at 17 of the most expensive listed on Rightmove.

For more information, visit www.rightmove.co.uk

Take a look at 15 of the most expensive Mirfield homes currently for sale with Rightmove

This property on Upper Batley Low Lane, Batley, is on sale with Fine & Country priced £999,995

1. £999,995

This property on Upper Batley Low Lane, Batley, is on sale with Fine & Country priced £999,995 Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This property on York Road, Upper Batley, is on sale with Watsons Property Services priced £999,950

2. £999,950

This property on York Road, Upper Batley, is on sale with Watsons Property Services priced £999,950 Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This property at Mostyn Villas, Batley, is on sale with Reeds Rains for offers in excess of £650,000

3. £650,000

This property at Mostyn Villas, Batley, is on sale with Reeds Rains for offers in excess of £650,000 Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This property on Upper Batley Low Lane, Upper Batley, is on sale with Pam Hirst Property Experts at a guide price of £634,950

4. £634,950

This property on Upper Batley Low Lane, Upper Batley, is on sale with Pam Hirst Property Experts at a guide price of £634,950 Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:BatleyMirfield