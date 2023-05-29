Take a look at 17 of the most expensive Batley homes currently for sale with Rightmove
Period properties in stunning settings and modern mansions in ideal locations are among the most expensive homes on the market in Batley.
By Dominic Brown
Published 29th May 2023, 16:30 BST
There are some stunning properties currently for sale in the town for potential buyers looking to move.
Take a closer look at 17 of the most expensive listed on Rightmove.
