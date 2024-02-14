Summerdale: Inside one of Cleckheaton's most expensive and luxurious properties, available via Robert Watts

This incredible home, on Summerdale, is located within an enviable spot in Cleckheaton on a sizeable plot.

Situated within the catchment of the well regarded 'BBG Academy' and within walking distance of Oakwell Hall Country Park, this lovely home is also within commuter distance of Manchester, Leeds and Bradford.

Internally, the property comprises of two reception rooms plus a playroom/study and conservatory, a modern kitchen, a utility.

Upstairs, are four stunning double bedrooms, one of which has an en suite, and the modern family bathroom.

Externally, there is a double driveway for ample off street parking and a double garage.

To the rear is a sandstone paved patio and a vast landscaped south-facing rear garden that is surrounded by shrubbery and mature trees – which provides lots of privacy.

This incredible family home, on Summerdale, is currently for sale via Robert Watts for £525,000.

To find out more information, or to arrange a viewing, visit: https://www.robertwatts.co.uk/property/4-bedrooms-summerdale-gomersal-cleckheaton-bd19-CLE240084/

1 . Lovely lounge This spacious lounge features a fireplace and living flame gas fire as well as double glazed doors to the dining room.

2 . Live in luxury The proeprty sits on a commanding, sizeable plot at the head of a small popular cul-de-sac in Gomersal.

3 . Beautiful dining room The family home is currently available on Robert Watts for £525,000.

4 . Comfortable snug room This family/play room/snug is perfect for growing families or those who work from home.