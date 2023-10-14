Spen Hall: Inside one of Kirklees' most expensive period properties that dates back to the 16th century

This incredible six double bedroom, former mill owners’ residence, which has parts dating back to the 1500s, is currently available on Rightmove.

This vast family home, named Spen Hall, is close to 4,500 sq ft in total and has been restored, creating an interesting contrast of modern and original features.

The main house predominantly dates back to the 1840s and the property retains many original features from various historic periods including three original wall tapestries, ornate ceiling mouldings, sash windows and fireplaces, some of which were installed during the Arts and Crafts movement.

This elegant home features a main reception hall, with an ornate ceiling and original wall tapestry, a drawing room, a dual aspect dining room with two original tapestries and a sitting room/library known as The Old Map Room, with a wood burning stove and wall map of the area dating from the 1700s.

Also on the ground floor is the breakfast kitchen which features bespoke oak cabinets and granite work surfaces.

To one side of the kitchen is a pantry with access to the first barrel vaulted cellar and strongroom.

To the other side of the kitchen is an access door to the second barrel vaulted cellar and beyond this area is the utility room.

The utility/boot room is located in the oldest part of the house dating from the 16th century with mullioned windows, a feature wood burner, oak kitchen units with granite work surfaces and a large butler’s sink.

A door to the rear of the property also reveals a hidden staircase to the office above.

The ground floor of the main house is completed with a cloakroom and the rear entrance hall which leads to the kitchen garden and rear gardens, parking, garage block and driveway.

The first floor landing leads to the principal bedroom which enjoys dual aspect over the gardens and three more bedrooms – two with en suites.

On the second floor there are two doors giving access to very large loft storage spaces and a door to the shower room.

This shower room is shared by bedrooms five and six, which are also double bedrooms.

Externally, Spen Hall has the choice of two electric gated entrance drives and beautiful mature garden that consist of a mixture of formal gardens, immaculate lawns facing south west, wooded areas adorned in bluebells with some trees that are many centuries old, a tennis lawn, rockeries with ornate stone staircases, a brick walled fruit area situated next to the natural spring, a croquet lawn to the south of the house and vegetable areas.

There is also a summer house, potting shed and at the end of the colonnade is the gym with glass double doors. There is even an aviary which not only housed the chickens but also, up until very recently, peacocks.

Spen Hall, on Spen Lane, is currently available on Rightmove for £975,000.

To find out more, or to arrange a viewing, contact estate agents Carter Jonas on 01423 229258.

1 . Spen Hall Spen Hall, on Spen Lane, is currently available on Rightmove for £975,000. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2 . A former mill owners’ residence This imposing former mill owners’ residence has parts dating back to the 1500s and is close to 4,500 sqft in total. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3 . Flashback to the past The main house predominantly dates back to the 1840’s and the property retains many original features from various historic periods. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4 . Lovely kitchen The breakfast kitchen features bespoke oak cabinets made by Clarity Arts with half bullnosed granite work surfaces. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales