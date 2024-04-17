Some beautiful kitchen essentials and gadgets from VQ featuring Laura Ashley

Slow Cooker 6.5L.

If you're looking for an easy way to make a hot, delicious cup of tea or the beverage of your choice, look no further than the beautiful VQ Laura Ashley Cordless Electric Jug Kettle! With a capacity of up to seven cups. A perfect match for a rich-tasting coffee, delicious warm hot chocolate, a classic mocha, and much more.

The Laura Ashley Jug Kettle features classic and chic hand-applied China Rose print. Each kettle is hand decorated and finished with a high-grade gloss UV coating to ensure it looks pristine day in and day out. Including a high-quality chrome trim complementing the printed body design.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This rapid-boil electric kettle has several safety functions. It has a dry boil feature that automatically shuts down the power if no water is inside and overheat protection with a concealed heating element. It helps conserve energy, saving you money, and also the environment with its cup capacity monitor.

Hand mixer.

It has a removable anti-scale filter and a flip-top cool touch lid for safe usage. A tactile on/off rocker switch with a light indicator. Fast boiling capability and a water viewing window and indicator. The anti-slip, sturdy handle stays cool, with plenty of holding space and non-slip feet. It is super convenient and looks gorgeous in your kitchen or home office.

If you're looking for a multi-functional toaster that not only makes the perfect toast but can cook tasty bagels, luscious crumpets, and wholesome thick-sliced bread then look no further! The VQ Laura Ashley 2-Slice Toaster is the perfect match to make your breakfast and style your kitchen at the same time.

The VQ Laura Ashley Toaster features the stunning hand-applied China Rose print. Each toaster is hand decorated and finished with a high-grade gloss UV coating to ensure it looks pristine day in and day out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This 2-Slice toaster has all the features needed to create the perfect breakfast for your friends and family. The seven-setting variable heat control gives you precise toasting. A high-lift lever makes it safe and easy to remove your warm toasties without burning your fingers.

Made with high-grade durable stainless-steel, it is built to last and is easy to keep clean in the kitchen. An auto-centring feature to evenly toast on all sides, no matter how thick or thin. You can even warm up croissants on the warming rack included for that delicious continental-style breakfast.

If you're looking for a multi-functional toaster that not only makes the perfect toast but can cook tasty bagels, luscious crumpets, and wholesome thick-sliced bread then look no further! The VQ Laura Ashley 4-Slice Toaster is the perfect match to make your breakfast and style your kitchen at the same time.

The VQ Laura Ashley Toaster features the stunning hand-applied China Rose print. Each toaster is hand decorated and finished with a high-grade gloss UV coating to ensure it looks pristine day in and day out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This 4-Slice toaster has all the features needed to create the perfect breakfast for your friends and family. The seven-setting variable heat control gives you precise toasting. A high-lift lever makes it safe and easy to remove your warm toasties without burning your fingers.

Made with high-grade durable stainless-steel, it is built to last and is easy to keep clean in the kitchen. An auto-centring feature to evenly toast on all sides, no matter how thick or thin. You can even warm up croissants on the warming rack included for that delicious continental-style breakfast.

Introducing the VQ & Laura Ashley 4-in-1 Hand Blender Set. This hand blender set is specifically designed to make food preparation simpler and faster. With its sleek, user-friendly design, you'll be making culinary wonders in no time.

Its stainless-steel blade and powerful 500-watt motor provide top-notch performance in any food processing or blending task. Whether you're chopping vegetables, blending soups, pureeing fruit, or emulsifying sauces, you can be confident that this hand blender can handle it all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The set includes a variety of blending accessories. You'll find everything from a large blending pitcher to whisk and chopper attachments, and even a 300ml whisking cup and pouring container for sauces. It even comes with a beautiful Laura Ashley branded draw-string bag with separate compartments to put all the accessories in.

The blender’s design also features an ergonomic handle which helps reduce fatigue during long blending sessions, while the soft-grip feet ensure stability. It also has a stylish chrome control knob and ring decoration. Plus, with its extra-long cord, you can reach any countertop in your kitchen with ease.

This blender has a variable speed setting, so you can choose from low to high speed to get the right blending speed for your task. Plus, you can have precise control over how smooth or chunky your ingredients are blended with the pulse feature. The attachments are also super easy to attach and detach, so it won't take much time for a quick and easy clean-up after each meal.

It also comes in the stunning Laura Ashley designer hand-applied China Rose print making it an ideal addition to style your kitchen and be versatile, and practical at the same time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The VQ Laura Ashley Hand Mixer takes mixing and baking to a whole new level! Now, you can whisk away any culinary challenge, no matter the texture, with this powerful 300-watt motor and 5-speed settings.

The ergonomic lightweight design ensures a secure, comfortable grip, and the stainless-steel beaters and dough hooks offer incredible strength and durability to tackle even the toughest ingredients. Enabling you to handle whisking, beating, and mixing with ease.

Adding to its elegant design is the hand-applied China Rose designer print, giving your kitchen a stylish and luxurious touch. Clean-up is simple, too, with the easy-to-use eject button.So, go ahead and create heavenly treats in minutes with the VQ Laura Ashley Hand Mixer!

Make cooking a stress-free experience with the VQ Laura Ashley stainless steel slow cooker. It has a generous 3.5-litre capacity, perfect for making family stews, soups, and casseroles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Use the 3-heat settings, including a keep warm function, and you will always have a delicious dinner ready when needed. The tempered glass lid traps the moisture and flavour of your dish, also allowing you to watch the cooking process.

The removable pot also makes for easy cleaning, as it is safe to put in the dishwasher. Plus, non-slip feet keep your device firmly in place. Each slow cooker also features the stunning Laura Ashley China Rose designer hand-applied print to beautifully style your home and kitchen.

You will also get peace of mind with VQ’s 2-year manufacturer's guarantee. Extendable to three years by registering the product online from the VQ website.

Make cooking a stress-free experience with the VQ Laura Ashley stainless steel slow cooker. It has a generous 6.5-litre capacity, perfect for making family stews, soups, and casseroles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Use the 3-heat settings, including a keep warm function, and you will always have a delicious dinner ready when needed. The tempered glass lid traps the moisture and flavour of your dish, also allowing you to watch the cooking process.

The removable pot also makes for easy cleaning, as it is safe to put in the dishwasher. Plus, non-slip feet keep your device firmly in place. Each slow cooker also features the stunning Laura Ashley China Rose designer hand-applied print to beautifully style your home and kitchen.

You will also get peace of mind with VQ’s 2-year manufacturer's guarantee. Extendable to three years by registering the product online from the VQ website.