Its open plan dining kitchen with family room is the hub of the home and has extensive modern fitted units with a central island and integrated appliances.

These include a six ring gas range with electric oven, an American style fridge freezer, a microwave and a wine fridge. Bi-fold doors take you out to the rear garden.

The entrance hall couples as an impressive dining space.

A large and light living room with mullion double glazed windows has an inglenook style fireplace with wood mantle and log burning stove.

There’s also a ground floor utility room and cloakroom.

The first floor minstrels’ gallery is fronted by an oak balustrade with glazed panels, while the landing leads to four bedrooms, two with en suites. One also has a dressing room and all have inbuilt storage.

Within the main bathroom’s suite is a free standing roll top bath with telephone style tap.

The property’s lawned rear garden is private with paved and decked seating areas. And there’s a summer house.

A detached garage is supported by plenty of off -street parking.

Duxbury Cottage, Roberttown Lane, Liversedge WF15 7NR is priced £675,000 with Watsons Property Services, Birstall.

Call 01924 420 020 for details.

1. A stunning kitchen with central island Plenty of storage here, and integrated appliances too... Photo Sales

2. Open plan living The kitchen links to a comfortable and spacious family area Photo Sales

3. Lounge with feature fireplace Plenty of room to relax in this lounge area. Photo Sales

4. The formal dining room An elegant and well lit dining room within the property. Photo Sales