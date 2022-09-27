See what these nine Yorkshire homes of character have to offer

These nine homes all have unusual features, and are for sale now across West and North Yorkshire;

Number 2, Old Town Cottages, Old Town, Hebden Bridge, is priced at £240,000, with Peter David properties.

This one bed Grade II listed country cottage dates back to the early 1600s, and was part of the Old Town Hall. With views reaching as far as Stoodley Pike, it has a private garden and summer house. Accommodation includes a kitchen, lounge, bedroom, shower room, and attic room. Call 01422 844403 for details.

A converted school house in Queensbury near Halifax is a spacious two-bedroom home with original features that include stained glass windows and exposed ceiling beams. It has a hallway, w.c., dining kitchen, lounge and utility room, with two first floor bedrooms and a bathroom. Decking with an artificial lawn is to the rear, with a front decked area, and shared driveway with off street parking. The Old School, Catherine Slack, Queensbury, is priced at £209,950 with Sugdens estate agents. Call 01274 888998.

In Harrogate, a luxury one-bed leasehold apartment is for sale at £299,999 in a period landmark building in Prospect Crescent, with Myrings estate agents. Looking towards the Stray, the first floor apartment has a 34 foot living and dining room with feature floor to ceiling arched sash windows, oak flooring, a ceiling rose and a wood burning fire. There's a modern breakfast kitchen, and the main bedroom is en suite. Call Myrings on 01423 566400.

Highfield House, Highfield, Tingley, will be auctioned off next month, guide price £85,000, by Auction House West Yorkshire.

This unique, two-bedroom detached home near Batley and Morley is a 'doer upper', but already has double glazing and central heating. On a sizeable plot, it is close to Junction 28 of the M62 and the White Rose Shopping Centre. Call 0113 393 3482 to find out more.

In Sowerby Bridge is this two double-bedroom penthouse with a south facing riverside balcony, for sale at £140,000 with Purple Bricks.

The Riverine is a gated apartment with contemporary style, including a mezzanine level of versatile use. It offers canal walks and is handy for shops, schools and the M62.

Within College Grove in Wakefield is this 1800s two-bedroom end terrace that is right next to the Queen Elizabeth Grammar School fields.

Priced at £250,000 with William H Brown, it has a courtyard rose garden with stone steps and iron balustrade to the front door. Accommodation includes a vault constructed cellar with power and light, and a stone floor staircase to the first floor where one bedroom has a mezzanine level. There are patio areas to the rear and basement access – also permit parking on the tree-lined road. For details, call 01924 381381.

If you've never considered a park home - this three-bed one in Darrington, Pontefract, might change your mind, with established gardens surrounding it on all sides, and parking spaces. The development is exclusively for over 40s and this home has UPVC double glazing and lpg gas heating, with a hallway, lounge and dining room, kitchen, w.c., sun room, three bedrooms and a bathroom. Monthly site fees are a requirement. This West Park Homes property is on the market for £137,000. Contact Richard Kendall estate agent on 01924 291294.

A quirky period property is for sale in Church Street, Whitby, priced £380,000, with Hope and Braim estate agents.This property is converted to two separate cottages with harbour views, but has a secret connecting door from the lounge so could easily become one home again.

In a great location on cobbled Church Street, this property is Grade II listed, and combines modern comforts with with beamed ceilings and sash windows. One cottage is set over three floors, with three double bedrooms and two bathrooms, while to the rear is one-bed Withnail Cottage, again with three floors, the lounge on the first floor, and a double bedroom with en-suite above.

Call 01947 601301 for information.

A three bedroom apartment in Moseley House, Westbourne Grove, Scarborough, is for sale at £160,000 with Colin Ellis estate agents.

Moseley House is a detached house with garage, in a mid-Victorian mixture of English Tudor and French Chateau styles. A lift takes you to the front door of the penthouse, that has a lounge with bay window, and three bedrooms, one with double doors to the balcony. A roof garden terrace has views stretching to Olivers Mount, and there is a communal garden. Call 01723 363565.

